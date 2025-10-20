'I'm Not a King': Donald Trump Claims He 'Works His A-- Off' in Scathing Rant
Oct. 20 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump fired back at critics after his administration was slammed over the weekend.
On Saturday, October 18, protesters gathered nationwide for a “No Kings” rally — a movement accusing Trump’s leadership of being “authoritarian” and “corrupt.” The president, who was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, later addressed the uproar during an interview with Fox News.
“I’m not a king. I work my a-- off to make our country great, that’s all it is. I’m not a king at all,” Trump said aboard Air Force One on Sunday, October 19.
Trump didn’t hold back, calling the demonstrations a “joke.” He mocked the turnout as “very small, very ineffective,” and said those who joined the protests were “whacked out.”
“When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country,” he told reporters.
His supporters quickly rallied behind him. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the movement as a “hate America rally,” while several other Republicans called it “anti-American.”
When NPR reached out for comment, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson brushed it off, simply saying, “Who cares?”
Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders joined the D.C. protest and gave a passionate speech about democracy.
“Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, calls these rallies 'hate America events.’ Boy, does he have it wrong? Millions of Americans are coming out today. Not because they hate America,” Sanders said to a cheering crowd, as captured by NBC.
He continued, “We're here because we love America. We're here because we're going to do everything we can to honor the sacrifices of millions of men and women who, over the last 250 years, sometimes died to defend our democracy and our freedoms.”
Actor John Cusack also made his voice heard at the event. Speaking to CNN, the 59-year-old Serendipity alum didn’t mince words about his stance.
“What’s interesting is that he doesn’t understand that all the labor rights around the world came from this town, this place,” Cusack said. “So if he thinks this place is going to be a fascist hub — no chance. Go to h---.”
Cusack went on to explain the meaning behind the “No Kings” message.
“Everyone knows the score, right? The authoritarians divide and conquer, and they create an ‘other,’ and then they pick on it, pick on the person, harass them, jail them, and that’s all used as a direction so they can steal as much as they can [and] maintain power,” he told the outlet. “We all know history. So, that’s what he’s doing, and we have masked goons roaming the streets, hiding their faces, abducting people.”