or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'I'm Not a King': Donald Trump Claims He 'Works His A-- Off' in Scathing Rant

donald trump im not a king rant
Source: @FoxNews/X;MEGA

Donald Trump ranted about working hard and denied acting like a king in a new rant.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump fired back at critics after his administration was slammed over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 18, protesters gathered nationwide for a “No Kings” rally — a movement accusing Trump’s leadership of being “authoritarian” and “corrupt.” The president, who was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, later addressed the uproar during an interview with Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FoxNews/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I’m not a king. I work my a-- off to make our country great, that’s all it is. I’m not a king at all,” Trump said aboard Air Force One on Sunday, October 19.

Trump didn’t hold back, calling the demonstrations a “joke.” He mocked the turnout as “very small, very ineffective,” and said those who joined the protests were “whacked out.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump said he 'works his a-- off' and is 'not a king.'
Source: @FoxNews/X

Donald Trump said he 'works his a-- off' and is 'not a king.'

Article continues below advertisement

“When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country,” he told reporters.

Article continues below advertisement

His supporters quickly rallied behind him. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the movement as a “hate America rally,” while several other Republicans called it “anti-American.”

When NPR reached out for comment, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson brushed it off, simply saying, “Who cares?”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Protesters gathered for a nationwide 'No Kings' rally.
Source: @FoxNews/X

Protesters gathered for a nationwide 'No Kings' rally.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders joined the D.C. protest and gave a passionate speech about democracy.

“Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, calls these rallies 'hate America events.’ Boy, does he have it wrong? Millions of Americans are coming out today. Not because they hate America,” Sanders said to a cheering crowd, as captured by NBC.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “We're here because we love America. We're here because we're going to do everything we can to honor the sacrifices of millions of men and women who, over the last 250 years, sometimes died to defend our democracy and our freedoms.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bernie Sanders and John Cusack spoke at the event.
Source: NBC News

Bernie Sanders and John Cusack spoke at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Actor John Cusack also made his voice heard at the event. Speaking to CNN, the 59-year-old Serendipity alum didn’t mince words about his stance.

“What’s interesting is that he doesn’t understand that all the labor rights around the world came from this town, this place,” Cusack said. “So if he thinks this place is going to be a fascist hub — no chance. Go to h---.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: CNN/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump called the demonstrations a 'joke.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the demonstrations a 'joke.'

Cusack went on to explain the meaning behind the “No Kings” message.

“Everyone knows the score, right? The authoritarians divide and conquer, and they create an ‘other,’ and then they pick on it, pick on the person, harass them, jail them, and that’s all used as a direction so they can steal as much as they can [and] maintain power,” he told the outlet. “We all know history. So, that’s what he’s doing, and we have masked goons roaming the streets, hiding their faces, abducting people.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.