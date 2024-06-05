Donald Trump Will Be a 'Dictator' If Elected Again, Claims Chris Matthews
In a recent appearance on Morning Joe, former MSNBC host Chris Matthews expressed concern that former President Donald Trump could potentially become a dictator if he secures a second term in the White House.
Matthews, along with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, discussed the implications of a potential Trump re-election following revelations in The New York Times about Republican leaders seeking "legal retribution" against Trump.
Matthews highlighted the alarming shift within the Republican party, emphasizing the stark contrast from its traditional values.
He noted the gravity of the upcoming election, framing it as a crucial choice between "dictatorship or democracy."
“He’s unbelievable the way he talks about his opponents and this is exactly the choice we have, a dictatorship or a democracy. We have to choose. This election is about more than abortion,” Matthews told Scarborough and Brzezinski. “It’s about the whole question of what kind of government we’re going to have, what kind of a country do we want to live in."
"Do we want a dictator who will tell the U.S. Congress don’t do anything about the border, just don’t do anything, let it rock n’ roll, let thousands come through between now and election day?" he asked,
Scarborough outlined his fears of what a second Trump presidency could entail, citing concerns such as the arrest of individuals critical of the administration and the potential censorship of media outlets.
Trump's past remarks on revoking licenses for CNN and NBC raised further apprehensions about his willingness to stifle dissent.
Matthews claimed that Trump will have ultimate power if Republicans take both the House and the Senate. He also said conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is already “running” the Supreme Court.
“I’m telling you, Trump could end up rolling the score. I’ve got the Congress, I’ve got the Supreme Court, I own it all, I am a dictator,” he said. “It’s very reasonable to assume that’s where he’s headed.”
Trump will be sentenced on July 11 after he was found guilty in his hush money trial.
As OK! previously reported, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared Trump will lose the 2024 election if he focuses his campaign on revenge.
"If his campaign is about renew, rebuild, and restore, he’ll win," he continued. "If it is about revenge, he’ll lose. The only person that’s going to determine that is not his campaign ad. It’s him."