John Cusack's Explosive Message to Donald Trump Goes Viral

John Cusack isn’t holding back when it comes to his opinion of Donald Trump’s administration. The actor joined protesters at the “No Kings” rally on Saturday, October 18 — a nationwide movement calling out what organizers describe as the Trump administration’s “authoritarian” policies and corruption. During the event, Cusack was interviewed by CNN, where he launched into a fiery rant.

Source: CNN/TikTok John Cusack blasted Donald Trump during a protest.

“What’s interesting is that he doesn’t understand that all the labor rights around the world came from this town, this place,” Cusack said passionately. “So if he thinks this place is going to be a fascist hub — no chance. Go to h---.”

John Cusack’s living proof that fame doesn’t buy self-awareness. pic.twitter.com/Ql1KJ2Py1E — Jen (@IlliniJen) October 19, 2025 Source: CNN/TikTok

The Say Anything star, known for his outspoken progressive views, went on to explain the meaning behind the “No Kings” message. “Everyone knows the score, right? The authoritarians divide and conquer, and they create an ‘other,’ and then they pick on it, pick on the person, harass them, jail them and that’s all used as a direction so they can steal as much as they can [and] maintain power,” Cusack told the outlet. “We all know history. So, that’s what he’s doing, and we have masked goons roaming the streets, hiding their faces, abducting people.”

Source: CNN/TikTok The 'No Kings' rally was held to oppose Donald Trump’s 'authoritarian' policies.

Senator Bernie Sanders also took the stage at the rally in Washington, D.C., delivering an emotional speech in support of democracy. “Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, calls these rallies 'hate America events.’ Boy, does he have it wrong? Millions of Americans are coming out today. Not because they hate America,” Sanders said to a cheering crowd, per an NBC clip. He continued, “We're here because we love America. We're here because we're going to do everything we can to honor the sacrifices of millions of men and women who, over the last 250 years, sometimes died to defend our democracy and our freedoms.”

Source: NBC News Bernie Sanders also gave a passionate speech at the event.

Trump and his allies were also quick to fire back. Johnson dismissed the protest as a “hate America rally,” while other Republicans labeled it “anti-American.” When NPR asked the White House for comment, spokeswoman Abigail Jackson brushed it off, saying, “Who cares?”

Source: Fox News Donald Trump called the protest a 'joke' and 'very small.'

Trump, who spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, later responded in an interview with Fox News. “I’m not a king. I work my a-- off to make our country great, that’s all it is. I’m not a king at all,” he said aboard Air Force One on Sunday, October 19.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I'm not a king. I work my ass off to make our country great." pic.twitter.com/Bf8xeBZbLC — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2025 Source: @FoxNews/X