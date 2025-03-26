Donald Trump Officials Caught 'Lying' Under Oath About War Plans Discussed in Leaked Group Chat

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday, March 25, Warner noted that the chat "was not only sloppy, not only violated all procedures, but if this information had gotten out, American lives could have been lost."

"I'm not going to get into the specifics," Gabbard responded.

"So you refuse to acknowledge whether you were on this group chat?" Warner pressed. "Is it because it's all classified? Because this is currently under review by the National Security because it's all classified."

"If it's not classified, share the text now," the senator demanded, but Gabbard refused to answer.