Politics 'Out of Touch' Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He's 'Never Heard' of the Term 'Corner Store' Before: Watch Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH NYC native Donald Trump alleged he never heard of the term 'corner stores' before when hawking tax cuts for ordinary Americans. Lesley Abravanel April 17 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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While reading from a prepared script about tax cuts for small businesses during an appearance in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16, President Donald Trump paused to question the word "corner store" in his speech, saying he had never heard of one. "The great Big Beautiful Bill also slashed taxes on millions of Americans, small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores... What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term. I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it described… a corner store. Who the h--- wrote that, please?" the 79-year-old native New Yorker asked. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act actually failed to provide significant tax relief to most Americans, with many accusing the law of primarily benefiting corporations and the wealthy while cutting essential services. But the president's remark immediately drew reaction from critics and commenters not for his usual fibbing, but for his baffling ignorance, pointed out by those who noted that corner stores are a New York City staple often called bodegas as well.

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Trump: What’s a corner store? I’ve never heard that term. Who the hell wrote this? pic.twitter.com/9eDExMQYkQ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X The president said he doesn't know what a 'corner store' is.

Despite claiming he hadn't heard the term, Trump had famously visited a Harlem bodega just two years prior (April 2024) during his criminal trial to discuss crime issues. His bizarre comment led people to call the POTUS "out of touch" or an "elitist" for being unfamiliar with such a common American phrase. Critics posted clips suggesting the remark highlighted a disconnect from average Americans, the demographic that Trump used to win both elections. “Rich boy with born with a gold spoon in his mouth has never been to a bodega in his life, and he's from NYC,” quipped one social media commenter on X.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was mocked for his comment.

“It’s such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term: groceries. It sort of says a bag with different things in it," Trump said. "Real Man of the People,” noted another. Another snarky commenter joked, “Someone please tell him it's a store where you buy corners, and that his supporters love corners.”

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Source: Greig Vdpigtbfrlw/Unsplash Donald Trump gave a speech in Las Vegas on April 16.

“This out-of-touch, disgusting, entitled fat piece of garbage has never had to work a day in his life nor shop for groceries. It's unbelievable this lying, treasonous buffoon was able to do so many Americans into voting for him,” mused another. “Tomorrow he’ll be saying he came up with the term ‘corner store,’” predicted another.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump asked who wrote the corner store part into his speech.