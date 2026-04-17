'Out of Touch' Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He's 'Never Heard' of the Term 'Corner Store' Before: Watch
April 17 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
While reading from a prepared script about tax cuts for small businesses during an appearance in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16, President Donald Trump paused to question the word "corner store" in his speech, saying he had never heard of one.
"The great Big Beautiful Bill also slashed taxes on millions of Americans, small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores... What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term. I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it described… a corner store. Who the h--- wrote that, please?" the 79-year-old native New Yorker asked.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act actually failed to provide significant tax relief to most Americans, with many accusing the law of primarily benefiting corporations and the wealthy while cutting essential services.
But the president's remark immediately drew reaction from critics and commenters not for his usual fibbing, but for his baffling ignorance, pointed out by those who noted that corner stores are a New York City staple often called bodegas as well.
Despite claiming he hadn't heard the term, Trump had famously visited a Harlem bodega just two years prior (April 2024) during his criminal trial to discuss crime issues.
His bizarre comment led people to call the POTUS "out of touch" or an "elitist" for being unfamiliar with such a common American phrase.
Critics posted clips suggesting the remark highlighted a disconnect from average Americans, the demographic that Trump used to win both elections.
“Rich boy with born with a gold spoon in his mouth has never been to a bodega in his life, and he's from NYC,” quipped one social media commenter on X.
“It’s such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term: groceries. It sort of says a bag with different things in it," Trump said.
"Real Man of the People,” noted another.
Another snarky commenter joked, “Someone please tell him it's a store where you buy corners, and that his supporters love corners.”
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“This out-of-touch, disgusting, entitled fat piece of garbage has never had to work a day in his life nor shop for groceries. It's unbelievable this lying, treasonous buffoon was able to do so many Americans into voting for him,” mused another.
“Tomorrow he’ll be saying he came up with the term ‘corner store,’” predicted another.
Other words and phrases that have tripped Trump up include “affordability” and “groceries,” about which he rambled in an Oval Office presser in November, saying, “But a big thing on costs, you know, the new word is ‘affordability.’ Another word is just ‘groceries.’ You know, it’s an old-fashioned word, but it’s very accurate.”
He also claimed to have coined the word "equalize," saying in May 2025, that it was a "new word that I came up with" while discussing drug price policies. Merriam-Webster noted the term "equalize" has been in use since 1599.