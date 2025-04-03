'Out of Touch': Donald Trump Mocked for Humorously Calling 'Groceries' an 'Old-Fashioned' Word

Several critics took to social media to ridicule the president over his "bizarre" word salad rant about "groceries" at the White House, calling him out for being "out of touch" with normal people.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's speech and wrote: "Biden never went on weird tangents about dumb s--- like this. And this isn’t the first time Trump went off on it. But y'all called him senile? This dude is f------ demented in every sense of the term. On what planet is 'groceries' an old-fashioned term?"

Another X user shared a meme from the show Arrested Development where a wealthy character is quoted saying: "I mean, it's one banana, Michael. What could it cost? $10?"

A third person joked: "I am going food shopping later, what should I buy? Groceries perhaps?? Will anyone even know what I’m talking about with such an antiquated term? 😜."