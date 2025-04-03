'Out of Touch': Donald Trump Mocked for Humorously Calling 'Groceries' an 'Old-Fashioned' Word
Donald Trump was ridiculed for calling "groceries" an "old-fashioned" term during a recent press event at the White House.
A crowd of press and media personalities gathered for the president's Liberation Day tariff speech on Wednesday, April 2, when he unexpectedly claimed he revived the term "groceries" during his 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump called groceries a "beautiful term," drawing laughter from the spectators in the Rose Garden and spoke about how he campaigned on bringing prices down for average Americans.
"An old-fashioned term that we use — groceries. I used it on the campaign. It's such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It says a bag with different things in it. Groceries went through the roof. I campaigned on that," the commander-in-chief told the crowd.
Several critics took to social media to ridicule the president over his "bizarre" word salad rant about "groceries" at the White House, calling him out for being "out of touch" with normal people.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's speech and wrote: "Biden never went on weird tangents about dumb s--- like this. And this isn’t the first time Trump went off on it. But y'all called him senile? This dude is f------ demented in every sense of the term. On what planet is 'groceries' an old-fashioned term?"
Another X user shared a meme from the show Arrested Development where a wealthy character is quoted saying: "I mean, it's one banana, Michael. What could it cost? $10?"
A third person joked: "I am going food shopping later, what should I buy? Groceries perhaps?? Will anyone even know what I’m talking about with such an antiquated term? 😜."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that the U.S. imported over $45 billion of agricultural products from Mexico, with nearly 75 percent comprising fruits, vegetables, beer, tequila and other beverages in 2023.
Canada supplied around $40.5 billion in agricultural goods, including beef, pork, grains, potatoes and canola oil. However, several of their items are expected to increase in price due to Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods.
According to NBC's price tracker, which monitors average store prices for everyday goods across the U.S., the cost of a dozen eggs rose to $6.47 from March 9, 2024, to March 1, 2025, with some cartons in bigger cities costing as much as $13.
A loaf of bread also averages $3.06, up by $0.06, while a pound of bacon costs $4.62, marking a $0.31 increase from 2024.