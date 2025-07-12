Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Donald Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' a 'S--- Show'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t holding back her skepticism about President Donald Trump’s spending package making it through the House of Representatives.
The package, dubbed the "Big, Beautiful Bill," barely squeaked through a Senate vote, with a 51-50 decision. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the crucial vote, sending the bill back to the House for another round of voting.
Despite this step forward, Greene expressed her doubts during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s "War Room," stating the effort to pass the spending package is "far from over."
Bannon asked if the House was planning to approve the measure with a quick, 24-hour turnaround.
Greene responded that she couldn’t imagine that happening, saying she didn’t believe House Speaker Mike Johnson had the votes needed to pass it.
Greene continued, "We’re supposed to be back Wednesday morning to start voting at 9 a.m. I think that is not realistic. I just don’t see how that’s possible. So this is — I think it’s far from over."
Describing the situation as "dire," she underscored the immense pressure placed on Congress.
"We’re on a time clock that’s been really set on us, so we have a lot of pressure — and then also given the fact that there’s 435 members of Congress and it’s hard for us to get to an agreement on anything. So this whole thing is — I don’t know what to call it — it’s a s--- show. And I’m sorry for saying that. I know we’re not supposed to say that on the air, but that’s truly what it is," she fired back.
Trump's 2025 "Big, Beautiful Bill" is a comprehensive legislative package encompassing significant tax cuts, substantial spending reductions and increased funding for national defense and border security.
Key provisions include making the 2017 tax cuts permanent, adding new tax breaks (e.g., no taxes on tips or overtime), and providing billions for completing the US-Mexico border wall and expanding migrant detention facilities, aiming for mass deportations.
It also proposes cuts to Medicaid and food stamp programs, alongside work requirements for beneficiaries.
The administration is pushing for the bill to fulfill campaign promises. They argue it will lead to higher wages, more jobs, and a stronger economy for American families and businesses. But it has also met scrutiny from fellow political figures.
Ahead of her statement, Greene faced backlash, particularly from Democratic collegaues and constituents, after revealing she had not reviewed thoroughly reviewed the budget bill.
"Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there. We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years, and giving it free rein and tying states' hands is potentially dangerous," she said on X.