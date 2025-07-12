Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Donald Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' a 'S--- Show'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t holding back her skepticism about President Donald Trump’s spending package making it through the House of Representatives.

The package, dubbed the "Big, Beautiful Bill," barely squeaked through a Senate vote, with a 51-50 decision. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the crucial vote, sending the bill back to the House for another round of voting.

Despite this step forward, Greene expressed her doubts during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s "War Room," stating the effort to pass the spending package is "far from over."