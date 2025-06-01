Donald Trump Spreads Conspiracy Theory That Joe Biden Was 'Executed' in 2020 and Replaced by Clones
During the late hours of Saturday, May 31, President Donald Trump shared a controversial Truth Social post, claiming Joe Biden was assassinated during his presidency and replaced with clones.
“There is no #JoeBiden — executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don’t know the difference,” Trump reposted from another user.
After spreading the conspiracy theory online, social media users criticized the president while debating whether it could be true.
Social Media Reacts to Joe Biden Conspiracy Theory
“If any of this were true, why did they get such a useless replacement? Why would they install an incompetent, demented, old fake? They would’ve gotten someone to play the part better and not embarrass them. He would’ve been someone that could also have performed at the debate and possibly re-elected,” commented one via X.
“TACO has definitely lost his marbles. USA has become a joke with this president,” wrote another.
“Your cult leader is completely detached from reality & extremely mentally ill. He needs to be removed from office & put in a psychiatric hospital immediately,” said a third.
Trump’s speculative post comes days after it was revealed that Biden was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, which takes years to develop.
After his diagnosis was announced on May 18, political figures grew concerned about Biden’s administration conspiring to cover up his health so he could run for a second term.
Trump issued a statement about his opinion in the Oval Office on May 19, suggesting Biden’s team hasn’t been truthful about how long the former president has had cancer.
- Donald Trump Claims Former President Barack Obama Is Running the Country Through Joe Biden at South Carolina Rally
- Donald Trump Doubles Down on 'Rigged Election' Accusations Despite Recent Indictment: 'They Used Covid to Cheat'
- President Joe Biden Takes Aim at Donald Trump With Snarky One-Liner After Town Hall
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Questions Joe Biden's Administration
“There are things going on that the public wasn’t informed of,” Trump said. “Somebody is not telling the facts.”
Hosts of Fox News’ The Five discussed the apparent cover-up during their broadcast on May 22, demanding Jill Biden “lose her medical license” for encouraging her husband to run for president in 2024 despite there being a clear indication that he didn’t have the cognitive abilities to perform the rightful duties of a sitting president.
“This is no scandal,” Greg Gutfeld stated. “No one was hiding his cognitive problems. We all saw it! So now they’re gaslighting. But they don’t understand; the story isn’t that we didn’t see it, it’s that you saw it, and you denied it.”
Co-host Kayleigh McEnany agreed with her colleague, suggesting Joe’s team should be infiltrated to find out the truth. “We need to breach that inner circle to find out what was going on,” she said.