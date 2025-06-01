Donald Trump Spreads Conspiracy Theory That Joe Biden Was 'Executed' in 2020 and Replaced by Clones

During the late hours of Saturday, May 31, President Donald Trump shared a controversial Truth Social post, claiming Joe Biden was assassinated during his presidency and replaced with clones.

“There is no #JoeBiden — executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don’t know the difference,” Trump reposted from another user.

After spreading the conspiracy theory online, social media users criticized the president while debating whether it could be true.