BREAKING NEWS
Politics

Donald Trump Spreads Conspiracy Theory That Joe Biden Was 'Executed' in 2020 and Replaced by Clones

photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: mega

The conspiracy continues.

June 1 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

During the late hours of Saturday, May 31, President Donald Trump shared a controversial Truth Social post, claiming Joe Biden was assassinated during his presidency and replaced with clones.

“There is no #JoeBiden — executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don’t know the difference,” Trump reposted from another user.

After spreading the conspiracy theory online, social media users criticized the president while debating whether it could be true.

Social Media Reacts to Joe Biden Conspiracy Theory

donald trump joe biden clone
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Social media users think Donald Trump 'lost his marbles' by suggesting Joe Biden was replaced with clones.

“If any of this were true, why did they get such a useless replacement? Why would they install an incompetent, demented, old fake? They would’ve gotten someone to play the part better and not embarrass them. He would’ve been someone that could also have performed at the debate and possibly re-elected,” commented one via X.

TACO has definitely lost his marbles. USA has become a joke with this president,” wrote another.

“Your cult leader is completely detached from reality & extremely mentally ill. He needs to be removed from office & put in a psychiatric hospital immediately,” said a third.

donald trump conspiracy theory joe biden executed replaced by clones
Source: mega

The American people have concerns regarding the truth of when Joe Biden was really diagnosed with cancer.

Trump’s speculative post comes days after it was revealed that Biden was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, which takes years to develop.

After his diagnosis was announced on May 18, political figures grew concerned about Biden’s administration conspiring to cover up his health so he could run for a second term.

Trump issued a statement about his opinion in the Oval Office on May 19, suggesting Biden’s team hasn’t been truthful about how long the former president has had cancer.

President Donald Trump

Donald Trump Questions Joe Biden's Administration

donald trump conspiracy theory joe biden executed in replaced clones
Source: mega

The president doesn't think Joe Biden's team was 'telling the facts' about his health.

“There are things going on that the public wasn’t informed of,” Trump said. “Somebody is not telling the facts.”

Hosts of Fox NewsThe Five discussed the apparent cover-up during their broadcast on May 22, demanding Jill Bidenlose her medical license” for encouraging her husband to run for president in 2024 despite there being a clear indication that he didn’t have the cognitive abilities to perform the rightful duties of a sitting president.

donald trump conspiracy theory joe biden executed replaced clones
Source: mega

Greg Gutfeld suggested Joe Biden's administration 'denied' his declining health.

“This is no scandal,” Greg Gutfeld stated. “No one was hiding his cognitive problems. We all saw it! So now they’re gaslighting. But they don’t understand; the story isn’t that we didn’t see it, it’s that you saw it, and you denied it.”

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany agreed with her colleague, suggesting Joe’s team should be infiltrated to find out the truth. “We need to breach that inner circle to find out what was going on,” she said.

