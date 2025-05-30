Jill Biden Under Fire: White House Accuses Former First Lady of Lying About Her Husband Joe's Cognitive Decline
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has called out Jill Biden, urging her to "speak up about what she saw" regarding her husband Joe Biden's cognitive decline during his presidency.
Karoline called out the former first lady in the wake of escalating concerns regarding the ex-president's mental and physical well-being.
White House Calls Out Jill Biden
"Frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw it, and what she knew," Karoline declared during a press briefing on Thursday, May 29, fueling speculation over the Biden administration's health transparency.
"[Jill] is still lying to the American people. She still thinks the American public are so stupid that they will believe her lies," she continued. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has escalated the situation by pursuing interviews with four ex-Biden aides and former White House physician Kevin O'Connor, aiming to shed light on the alleged efforts to mask the 46th president's mental and physical struggles. "Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover-up," Karoline asserted. "There are documentation, video evidence of her clearly shielding her husband away from the camera."
Did Jill Know?
The scrutiny intensified last week after the release of the controversial book Original Sin, which includes damaging admissions from former White House aides about their long-held concerns regarding Joe's capability, fears that remained unvoiced until now. Amidst this chaos, co-authors Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson revealed that Jill viewed herself as Joe's steadfast defender, fiercely supporting his reelection bid while simultaneously denying any signs of his decline. Meanwhile, legal representatives for the former aides — Neera Tanden, Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, Ashley Williams — as well as Kevin have been engaging with the Oversight panel, hinting that subpoenas could be on the horizon should they refuse to cooperate.
The Couple's Response
During her appearance on The View earlier this month, Jill defended her husband vehemently, claiming, “The people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us. And they didn’t see how hard Joe worked every single day.”
In an emotional rebuttal to comparisons made to Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth, she insisted, “I woke up with him, I went to bed at night with him, so I saw him all throughout the day. And I did not create a cocoon around him. I mean, you saw him in the Oval Office, you saw him making speeches.”
Joe's Health
As OK! previously reported, the former president's office revealed on May 18 that the former president had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, stirring up further concern over why such a significant health issue went unnoticed for so long.