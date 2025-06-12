'Confused Old Man' Donald Trump Criticized for Contradicting His Entire Argument on Immigration in Rambling Rant
Donald Trump left political analysts scratching their heads after he said he plans to make changes to his administration's aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration.
Several critics pointed out how the president has completely reversed his stance on the topic of migrant farmers compared to what he argued during his campaign rallies.
Trump's Comments
Trump promised the changes in a Truth Social post on Thursday, June 12, that acknowledged how ICE officers have not only targeted violent criminals, who Trump officials have said are the primary target of raids and deportations.
"Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long-time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace," Trump told his 9.8 million followers.
During a press conference just hours later, Trump told the press, "We can't take farmers and take their people and send them back because they don't have what they are supposed to have… You are supposed to throw them out? You know what happens? They end up hiring the criminals that have come in, murderers."
The Reaction Online
Trump's comments went viral on social media, where he was called out for being a "confused old man" who completely contradicts his own policy and the policy of ICE to detain and deport anyone illegally in the U.S.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's comments to the press and wrote: "So it only took this genius a presidency, losing an election, being “elected” to a second term on the promise of a White nationalist agenda that really only caters to the top 1 percent, ripping families apart for no reason, disappearing people off our streets w/out due process, deploying federal troops against US citizens, destroying small farming communities and increasing food costs to realize what likely 90% of regular, decent people knew this entire time?"
Another X user asked: "Wait, so are they 'Really good workers for the last 25 years,' or are they 'bringing in criminals?'"
A third person pointed out: "Didn't think it would take just a few days to get Stephen Miller's heavy-handed policy to get shut down like that, but glad it's finally happened."
- Donald Trump Childishly Calls California Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum' at U.S. Southern Border
- Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Let Immigrants With 'Bad Genes' Cross the Border in Scathing Rant
- 'Such a Hypocrite': Michelle Obama Shamed for 'Worrying' About Donald Trump's Immigration Policies After Husband Barack Broke Deportation Records
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Democrat's Response
The White House defended deportations of non-violent migrants who are in the United States unlawfully, arguing their presence in the country are grounds for being deported.
Democrats seized on Trump's new position.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash), in a post on X, wrote: "Step 1: Trump creates a problem Step 2: Blames it on Joe Biden, who isn’t even president Step 3: Posts a rant about his solution — which doesn’t actually offer a solution."
"Yes, our country and economy rely on immigrants. How is he just figuring that out?" she added.
Immigration Is Down
Migrants seeking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border have dropped significantly during Trump's first five months of his second term.
Border Patrol agents have seen their monthly encounters of migrants and asylum seekers drop to fewer than 10,000, down from more than 100,000 one year ago.