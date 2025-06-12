'Confused Old Man' Donald Trump Criticized for Contradicting His Entire Argument on Immigration in Rambling Rant

Trump's comments went viral on social media, where he was called out for being a "confused old man" who completely contradicts his own policy and the policy of ICE to detain and deport anyone illegally in the U.S.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's comments to the press and wrote: "So it only took this genius a presidency, losing an election, being “elected” to a second term on the promise of a White nationalist agenda that really only caters to the top 1 percent, ripping families apart for no reason, disappearing people off our streets w/out due process, deploying federal troops against US citizens, destroying small farming communities and increasing food costs to realize what likely 90% of regular, decent people knew this entire time?"

Another X user asked: "Wait, so are they 'Really good workers for the last 25 years,' or are they 'bringing in criminals?'"

A third person pointed out: "Didn't think it would take just a few days to get Stephen Miller's heavy-handed policy to get shut down like that, but glad it's finally happened."