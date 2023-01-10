OK Magazine
'It's A Cover-Up!': President Joe Biden Called Out For 'Scrambling' To Clean Migrant Encampments In Texas

joe biden fumed migrant workers
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 10 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden was called out for tidying up migrant encampments in Texas.

El Paso residents watched as sanitation workers took away trash from the scene in order for it to look clean before the president, 80, arrived.

"[They] were throwing those clothes into the bins as well to get them out of the way and get them off the streets," investigative reporter Sara Carter, who watched garbage trucks throw out things in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said during an episode of Hannity.

mega
Source: mega
"It's a cover-up, you know what it is, it is to make the people that make it look good if President Biden does decide to come and take a look here, or he sends somebody else to do it with a camera that's going to be shown on one of their favorite channels, they'll say 'there's no problem there never has been,'" local Joe Barraza, who is a retired Marine, told Carter.

"Because they're trying to cover all this up. And you can tell because it's a scramble," he continued.

"It's frustrating … Because, you see your town the way it was before: You could walk down the sidewalk … and you see three or four of these people coming towards you, you're going to go across the street because you're afraid," he continued. "You've never seen this here before – Look at it. Look at all this people sitting around here on their cell phones waiting for another handout."

Carter said the situation is a "very serious national security concern" since migrants didn't check-in with any officials after crossing the border.

mega
Source: mega
As OK! previously reported, the politician was slammed for visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in two years.

Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."

Fox News reported on Biden.

