Lies Exposed: Donald Trump Convention Event Removed Hundreds of Chairs to Make Up for Low Turnout — Photos

According to reports from Vivian Jones, a journalist for The Tennessean, Trump appeared two hours and 40 minutes after the NRB presidential forum had commenced.

The delays in Trump's arrival led to the removal of hundreds of chairs from the convention room.

"The room is far from full. About 20 mins ago, staff cleared out about 300 chairs from the far back corner. Photo on the left was taken just after 7 pm, photo on the right was taken just now," Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with two images from different perspectives in the room.