Donald Trump Compares Political Opponents to Foreign Enemies in WWII During Fiery Speech: 'They're Very Sick People'

"1944 was the year of D-Day, the Battle of Bulge, and our country was at war with an enemy that wanted to extinguish our way of life forever," the 77-year-old GOP frontrunner told the religious broadcasters in attendance. "But here at home, Christians knew that victory depended not only on the force of American arms, but also on the faith in American Hearts."

"This time, the greatest threat is not from the outside of our country. I really believe this," Trump continued. "It’s the people from within our country that are more dangerous. They’re very sick people."

"To achieve victory in this fight, just like in the battles of the past, we still need the hand of our Lord," he added. "We can handle China, we can handle Russia... but the inside people are very dangerous."