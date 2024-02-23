Donald Trump Compares Political Opponents to Foreign Enemies in WWII During Fiery Speech: 'They're Very Sick People'
Former President Donald Trump compared his domestic political opponents to foreign enemies the U.S. fought in World War 2 who meant to "extinguish our way of life."
During a speech at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump told his supporters the "greatest threat to America" is from the "sick" people within and not American adversaries abroad.
"1944 was the year of D-Day, the Battle of Bulge, and our country was at war with an enemy that wanted to extinguish our way of life forever," the 77-year-old GOP frontrunner told the religious broadcasters in attendance. "But here at home, Christians knew that victory depended not only on the force of American arms, but also on the faith in American Hearts."
"This time, the greatest threat is not from the outside of our country. I really believe this," Trump continued. "It’s the people from within our country that are more dangerous. They’re very sick people."
"To achieve victory in this fight, just like in the battles of the past, we still need the hand of our Lord," he added. "We can handle China, we can handle Russia... but the inside people are very dangerous."
During his speech, Trump promised to use a second term in the White House to return the nation to Christian values. He also attempted to rile up the crowd by claiming that the left wants to "tear down crosses" and remove churches across the nation.
"Remember, every communist regime throughout history has tried to stamp out the churches, just like every fascist regime has tried to co-opt them and control them. And, in America, the radical left is trying to do both," Trump told hundreds of cheering attendees.
"They want to tear down crosses where they can and cover them up with social justice flags," Trump added. "But no one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you."
The ex-president also frequently touted his record on abortion, including appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices who ended up overturning Roe v. Wade.
Tennessee is set to hold its primary on Super Tuesday, March 5, when several states around the country vote to select their candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024.
So far, Trump has won every primary and caucus in the GOP race, with only former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley left in the race to challenge him.
Haley has made it clear that she doesn't plan to drop out of the race, even though she is trailing Trump by double digits in her own home state.