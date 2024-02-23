Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of Being 'Evil' and Persecuting Christians at Nashville Convention
Former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of persecuting Christians and criticized the treatment of migrants pouring into the country via "steak mountain."
In a speech delivered at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tenn., Trump, known for his controversial statements, attacked President Biden over his administration's treatment of migrants entering America.
"The people are pouring over. It’s sort of known as Steak Mountain Steak Hill. Snake. Snake. A lot of snakes. Think they’re rattlesnakes," Trump ranted. "Between the rattlesnakes and the rough terrain and the steepness, they said nobody’s coming over — the people coming over by the thousands! It’s crazy! And we let them come over. We let them do it."
"Our country can’t withstand, no country can withstand what’s happening to us. The cities are being inundated. They’re being overrun. They’re taking the parks from children. No more baseball fields. No more soccer fields, no more anything," he continued. "Their way of life has changed, and they’re being treated better than long-time American citizens. And they’re being treated better than our soldiers, our veterans are being treated."
Trump then switched topics to how he perceives Christians are treated in the U.S., claiming the Biden administration will lock up religious leaders.
"Let’s call these brave Americans what they really are, persecuted. Christians, they’re being persecuted. And let’s call their imprisoned, and imprisonment," he told those at the convention. "They are being imprisoned by Joe Biden and his people, evil people! He’s surrounded by very evil people!"
The alleged imprisoned Christians Trump was referring to were anti-abortion protesters convicted by a Tennessee jury of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
"They are, I believe, just doing whatever they want to do. I don’t believe they have any leadership at all," the ex-prez continued. "Joe Biden, because of his gross incompetence, is a threat to democracy, big threat to democracy."
Trump ended his speech by claiming that the moment he wins re-election, he will "appoint a special task force to rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who has been unjustly victimized by the Biden regime."
Trump's comments were heavily criticized on social media for his speech and alleged "fake fawning" over Christian religious groups.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's speech in a viral post that read, "It’s always amusing when Trump attempts to talk about the subject he knows less about than any other — Christianity."
Another user commented, "It’s such nonsense that the Christian fanatics are trying to impose their morality on the entire country, while at the same time embracing Trump, the least moral politician I have ever seen."
A third person wrote, "I would kill for one person to ask Trump to recite one verse from the bible. The man's never once read a word of scripture."