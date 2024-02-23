Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of Being 'Evil' and Persecuting Christians at Nashville Convention

Trump then switched topics to how he perceives Christians are treated in the U.S., claiming the Biden administration will lock up religious leaders.

"Let’s call these brave Americans what they really are, persecuted. Christians, they’re being persecuted. And let’s call their imprisoned, and imprisonment," he told those at the convention. "They are being imprisoned by Joe Biden and his people, evil people! He’s surrounded by very evil people!"

The alleged imprisoned Christians Trump was referring to were anti-abortion protesters convicted by a Tennessee jury of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

"They are, I believe, just doing whatever they want to do. I don’t believe they have any leadership at all," the ex-prez continued. "Joe Biden, because of his gross incompetence, is a threat to democracy, big threat to democracy."