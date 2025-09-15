HEALTH Donald Trump Covers Bruised Hand With Makeup Again as He Skips Charlie Kirk Vigil to Attend Golf Club Event: Photos Source: mega Donald Trump has continued to hide his bruised right hand. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 15 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Donald Trump once again tried to cover up his bruised hand with makeup — but as usual, the shade of the cosmetic didn't match his skin tone. On Sunday, September 14, the president skipped a planned vigil for his late supporter Charlie Kirk — who was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10 — and opted to attend an event at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ.

Donald Trump Wears Makeup on His Hand Again

Source: @nicolekiprilov/instagram Donald Trump was once again seen with makeup on his hand while at his NJ golf club on Sunday, September 14.

In addition to his hand going viral, critics couldn't help but laugh at one of the comments he made to the crowd at the gathering, as he stated, "Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about." "Did he just call MAGA dumb?!" one person on social media asked. "First time I believe what he actually said..." “‘Smart people don't like me.’ First truth I've ever heard him say,” agreed another individual.

Donald Trump's Health Woes

Source: mega In July, it was revealed the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Trump, 79, has been sporting a purple bruise on his right hand for months now in addition to having swollen ankles. At first, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the discoloration was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen." She then revealed over the summer that the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic described as when "the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart." Despite the diagnosis, Leavitt insisted Trump "remains in excellent health."

Source: mega Trump skipped the September 14 vigil for Charlie Kirk and went to his golf club instead.

The commander in chief's decision to skip the vigil for Kirk isn't the first time he's directed attention away from the assassination, as on September 12, he barely answered a question about the late activist before changing topics. "I think very good," Trump replied when asked how he had been doing in the wake of the shooting. He then went on to brag about the nearby renovations, sharing, "And by the way, right there, you see all the trucks? They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get, as you know, for about 150 years. And it’s going to be a beauty. It’ll be absolutely magnificent structure."

Trump Confirmed Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial Donald Trump confirmed Charlie Kirk's death on Wednesady, September 10.