Politics Donald Trump Ignores Question About Charlie Kirk as He Boasts About Renovated White House Ballroom Source: mega Donald Trump wouldn't elaborate on the death of Charlie Kirk with reporters at the White House. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 12 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

'Right There, You See All the Trucks?'

Q: My condolences on the loss of your friend Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up?



TRUMP: I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get… pic.twitter.com/Jrw4j2fnVZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump boasted about the new ballroom instead of talking about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Instead of elaborating, the president veered into boasting about the renovated ballroom. “And by the way, right there, you see all the trucks?” Trump said. “They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get, as you know, for about 150 years. And it’s going to be a beauty. It’ll be absolutely magnificent structure.” Before walking away from the reporter, Trump added, “It’ll get done very nice, and it’ll be one of the best anywhere in the world.”

White House Ballroom Renovations

Source: mega Renovations for a new White House ballroom started in September.

The $200 million renovations began in September and are expected to be finished by the end of Trump’s final term as president. The reconstruction was announced in July by the White House. “The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance,” read a statement.

Capacity of Renovated White House Ballroom Increases by 450 People

Source: mega The new ballroom will hold 650 people compared to the previous 200-person capacity.

The statement continued, “The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people — a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House.”

Donald Trump Honors Charlie Kirk

Source: mega Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.