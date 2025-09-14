Charlie Kirk Assassin 'Not Cooperating' With Authorities, Utah Governor Reveals After He Joked His 'Doppelgänger' Was the Shooter
The suspected shooter in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Tyler Robinson, is confirmed to be uncooperative with authorities, per Utah Governor Spencer Cox.
“The suspect has not been cooperating so far, and so we’re getting all of this information from family members, again, people around the suspect, and the forensic information that we have,” Cox said of Robinson during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, September 14.
Before the 22-year-old was arrested on Thursday, September 11, one day after Kirk was shot and killed during his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University, he “implied that he had committed the murder” to a family member, according to authorities.
Tyler Robinson Blames Assassination on His 'Doppelgänger'
Although Robinson was identified through the FBI’s facial recognition database, he reportedly told friends on Discord that his “doppelgänger” was the shooter. Before his family turned him in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson tried to convince his online friends that his lookalike was trying to “get me in trouble.”
When a member of the chat group suggested turning the suspect in for the $100,000 reward, Robinson replied, “Only if I get a cut.”
Tyler Robinson Mocks FBI Investigation on Discord
Someone then responded, “Whatever you do, don’t go to a McDonald’s anytime soon,” referring to the alleged killer arrested in the case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, as he was caught after bunkering at a McDonald’s restaurant.
Robinson then joked that he “better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around,” before he urged that whoever assassinated Kirk was “clearly” from California.
The suspect went on to mock the FBI by claiming the antifascist “trans” inscriptions on the ammunition were a fabricated lie created by some “dude in the briefing room.”
Tyler Robinson's Roommate Is Cooperating With Authorities
While Robinson has yet to cooperate in the investigation, his roommate has been helpful in the case. During his appearance on NBC, the Utah governor confirmed Robinson’s roommate, with whom he is allegedly in a romantic relationship, is talking to authorities.
“We do know that the roommate that we’d originally talked about — we can confirm that roommate is a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female,” Cox stated. “That person has been very cooperative with authorities.”
Tyler Robinson Faces Prosecution on September 16
Cox is adamant that the roommate had no knowledge of the hit on Kirk and was shocked to know Robinson was the key suspect in the political assassination of the right-wing activist.
Although President Donald Trump previously stated he has an “indication” about the killer’s motive, Cox did not confirm why Kirk was murdered in cold blood. However, when Robinson faces prosecution on Tuesday, September 16, for charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice, more information about a motive could be revealed.