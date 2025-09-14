Charlie Kirk Assassin 'Not Cooperating' With Authorities, Utah Governor Reveals After He Joked His 'Doppelgänger' Was the Shooter

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Blames Assassination on His 'Doppelgänger'

Source: NBC News Tyler Robinson is 'not cooperating' with authorities.

Although Robinson was identified through the FBI’s facial recognition database, he reportedly told friends on Discord that his “doppelgänger” was the shooter. Before his family turned him in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson tried to convince his online friends that his lookalike was trying to “get me in trouble.” When a member of the chat group suggested turning the suspect in for the $100,000 reward, Robinson replied, “Only if I get a cut.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Mocks FBI Investigation on Discord

Source: @breaking911/X The suspect talked with Discord friends after the assassination.

Someone then responded, “Whatever you do, don’t go to a McDonald’s anytime soon,” referring to the alleged killer arrested in the case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, as he was caught after bunkering at a McDonald’s restaurant. Robinson then joked that he “better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around,” before he urged that whoever assassinated Kirk was “clearly” from California. The suspect went on to mock the FBI by claiming the antifascist “trans” inscriptions on the ammunition were a fabricated lie created by some “dude in the briefing room.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson's Roommate Is Cooperating With Authorities

Source: Utah Governor's Office Tyler Robinson's roommate is cooperating with authorities.

While Robinson has yet to cooperate in the investigation, his roommate has been helpful in the case. During his appearance on NBC, the Utah governor confirmed Robinson’s roommate, with whom he is allegedly in a romantic relationship, is talking to authorities. “We do know that the roommate that we’d originally talked about — we can confirm that roommate is a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female,” Cox stated. “That person has been very cooperative with authorities.”

Tyler Robinson Faces Prosecution on September 16

Source: mega The suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk faces prosecution on September 16.