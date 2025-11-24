Donald Trump's Criticism of Late-Night TV Stars Proves He's 'Insecure' and 'Not So Bright,' Insists Andy Richter: 'F--- That Guy'

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Richter, Conan O'Brien's righthand man on his former late-night talk shows, is disgusted by the way Donald Trump and his administration have targeted comedians. In a new interview, Richter was asked how he and O'Brien would react if they were still on-air while Trump was in office.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Richter Calls Donald Trump's Behavior 'Outrageous'

Source: mega Andy Richter said Donald Trump's attacks on late-night TV star is 'outrageous.'

"We would be doing what everyone else of them is doing, which is all gas and no brakes. Because f‑‑‑ that guy, you know?" he stated. "This is outrageous," he insisted of Trump wanting to get comics like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers off the air. "It's un-American, and also shows the absolute chickens‑‑‑ cowardice of somebody that can't take a joke."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The comedian said Trump's reactions to being mocked prove he's 'weak' and 'insecure.'

"You ignore it. If somebody's making fun of you, ignore them," the Dancing With the Stars alum said of how people should react. "But it shows the profound insecurity, weakness, childishness, and also lack of content that this administration has. That they have to take so seriously and use the wheels of government to crush joke makers." "It is just so indicative of, I wanna say small d---, but just weak, weak, weak, weak people," he declared. "Weak, uncreative, not real bright people." Richter worked on Late Night, The Tonight Show and Conan with O'Brien.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Drama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended for six days in September.

Richter's comments come after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended for six days due to the comments he made about Charlie Kirk's assassination. Many people criticized the decision and declared he has the right to freedom of speech. When the show was reinstated, ABC explained they felt his remarks were "insensitive" and "ill-timed."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The president was unhappy that ABC reinstated Jimmy Kimmel's show after a brief suspension.

The president was furious when the network announced Kimmel's return. "Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99 percent positive Democrat GARBAGE," he ranted on Truth Social at the time. "He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution." "I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do," the businessman added.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Targets Seth Meyers

Source: @latenightseth/youtube Donald Trump recently called for NBC to fire Seth Meyers.