or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Criticism of Late-Night TV Stars Proves He's 'Insecure' and 'Not So Bright,' Insists Andy Richter: 'F--- That Guy'

Split photo of Andy Richter and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Andy Richter called Donald Trump 'weak' and 'insecure' for trying to get late-night TV stars fired.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Updated 6:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andy Richter, Conan O'Brien's righthand man on his former late-night talk shows, is disgusted by the way Donald Trump and his administration have targeted comedians.

In a new interview, Richter was asked how he and O'Brien would react if they were still on-air while Trump was in office.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Richter Calls Donald Trump's Behavior 'Outrageous'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andy Richter said Donald Trump's attacks on late-night TV star is 'outrageous.'
Source: mega

Andy Richter said Donald Trump's attacks on late-night TV star is 'outrageous.'

"We would be doing what everyone else of them is doing, which is all gas and no brakes. Because f‑‑‑ that guy, you know?" he stated.

"This is outrageous," he insisted of Trump wanting to get comics like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers off the air. "It's un-American, and also shows the absolute chickens‑‑‑ cowardice of somebody that can't take a joke."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The comedian said Trump's reactions to being mocked prove he's 'weak' and 'insecure.'
Source: mega

The comedian said Trump's reactions to being mocked prove he's 'weak' and 'insecure.'

"You ignore it. If somebody's making fun of you, ignore them," the Dancing With the Stars alum said of how people should react. "But it shows the profound insecurity, weakness, childishness, and also lack of content that this administration has. That they have to take so seriously and use the wheels of government to crush joke makers."

"It is just so indicative of, I wanna say small d---, but just weak, weak, weak, weak people," he declared. "Weak, uncreative, not real bright people."

Richter worked on Late Night, The Tonight Show and Conan with O'Brien.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Drama

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended for six days in September.
Source: mega

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended for six days in September.

Richter's comments come after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended for six days due to the comments he made about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Many people criticized the decision and declared he has the right to freedom of speech. When the show was reinstated, ABC explained they felt his remarks were "insensitive" and "ill-timed."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The president was unhappy that ABC reinstated Jimmy Kimmel's show after a brief suspension.
Source: mega

The president was unhappy that ABC reinstated Jimmy Kimmel's show after a brief suspension.

The president was furious when the network announced Kimmel's return.

"Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99 percent positive Democrat GARBAGE," he ranted on Truth Social at the time. "He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution."

"I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do," the businessman added.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Targets Seth Meyers

Photo of Donald Trump recently called for NBC to fire Seth Meyers.
Source: @latenightseth/youtube

Donald Trump recently called for NBC to fire Seth Meyers.

Since then, the POTUS has targeted comedians like Meyers, who has a late-night show of his own.

"NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER," he penned. "Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.