Donald Trump Asks Dana White If Barron Trump Could Be a Cage Fighter for the UFC on Election Night: Watch

The 17-second clip from the documentary series Art of the Surge, which chronicles Donald's most recent presidential campaign, shows Barron asking the UFC boss, "Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you."

Barron's voice had a slight Slovakian accent, which resembled his mother's when he spoke.

The former president told Dana, "I gave him a shout-out last night, the place went crazy: Ba-ron, Ba-ron," referring to a rally earlier in the campaign.