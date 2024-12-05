Donald Trump Asks Dana White If Barron Trump Could Be a Cage Fighter for the UFC on Election Night: Watch
Donald Trump asked UFC founder Dana White if his youngest son, Barron Trump, could be a cage fighter.
The president-elect, 78, and his 18-year-old son were seen interacting with Dana, 55, on the night of the election.
The 17-second clip from the documentary series Art of the Surge, which chronicles Donald's most recent presidential campaign, shows Barron asking the UFC boss, "Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you."
Barron's voice had a slight Slovakian accent, which resembled his mother's when he spoke.
The former president told Dana, "I gave him a shout-out last night, the place went crazy: Ba-ron, Ba-ron," referring to a rally earlier in the campaign.
Donald asked Dana, who introduced him at the Republican National Convention earlier this year, "Can we make [Barron] into a fighter?"
The crowd at Mar-a-Lago began to laugh as the former president's teenage son shook his head, appearing to want nothing to do with cage fighting.
The clip from Art of the Surge went viral on social media, with several fans and critics commenting on the humorous interaction and hearing audio of Barron's adult voice for the first time.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the video from Mar-a-Lago and wrote: "This is seriously the first time that O have ever heard him speak lol. Barron seems respectful."
Another X user commented: "Imagine going into the ring and facing a 6'7 Slovakian-American beast who just so happens to be the son of the president of the United States. I'd be afraid to throw a punch."
A third person wrote: "This right here is proof you can raise a child out of the media frenzy regardless of your status in the society. Kudos to the Trump family for the work on Barron."
As OK! previously reported, Barron played a critical role in his father's 2024 electoral victory.
The president-elect's senior advisor, Jason Miller, recently revealed how the teenage son advised on appearing on more podcasts near the tail end of the campaign.
"Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do," the staffer explained in a recent interview. "I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."
Barron is hard at work studying at NYU as he began his first year at the college earlier this year.