Donald Trump's 'Rambling' RNC Acceptance Speech Drags on for 90 Minutes, Leaves Diehard Supporters 'Restless'
Former President Donald Trump's diehard supporters reportedly grew "restless" during his speech at the Republican National Convention, which lasted over 90 minutes.
The event took place on Thursday, July 19, in an arena filled with some of the ex-prez's most enthusiastic supporters in attendance.
According to reports, Trump surpassed his own record for the longest acceptance speech, covering various topics and targeting President Joe Biden and Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
The speech initially generated excitement among the audience, but supporters began to show signs of impatience as Trump continued to speak at length.
Social media posts by attendees captured the moment, showing individuals visibly falling asleep or leaving the venue amid the prolonged address.
Tim Alberta, staff writer for The Atlantic, tweeted, "I’m standing 10 feet from the stage, in a sea of diehards, and some are getting restless. Checking phones, stealing glances at the teleprompter, whispering about when it will be over."
Financial Times associate editor Edward Luce noted that the audience's restlessness became evident as Trump's speech dragged on, with some attendees engaging in loud chatter and even leaving the arena before the Republican nominee was finished.
In response to the extended duration of the speech, CNN's Chris Wallace commented on the rambling nature of Trump's address, emphasizing its potential impact on political dynamics.
“It was a speech by an older man and I couldn’t help but think that the people that are going to be happiest tonight are not the people at Trump headquarters, but the people, the Democrats, maybe at Biden headquarters, maybe at the headquarters of other people who think they’re going to replace Joe Biden,” the CNN anchor clarified.
Former Trump senior adviser David Urban advised the 45th president to reconsider the length of his future speeches, suggesting a shorter format to maintain audience engagement.
"The people at the end of the rally, they’re leaving for the exits because it’s like a football game with the score’s run-up," Urban explained. "They wanna get back to their car before the crowd leaves. Donald Trump needs to cut down about 30, 40 minutes. Go back to the old days. That’s the big critique of this speech. Too long.”