Melania Trump Makes Surprising Appearance at Mar-a-Lago to Celebrate Thanksgiving With Donald, Barron and Elon Musk: Watch

Melania Trump was in the Sunshine State for Thanksgiving.

Nov. 29 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

Melania Trump made a rare appearance by husband Donald Trump's side to celebrate Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.

In a video circulating online, the mother-of-one can be seen smiling at a table next to their son, Barron Trump, 18, who was situated next to his dad, who was alongside Elon Musk.

Melania Trump joined husband Donald and their son, Barron, for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.

The former model, 54, seemed to be in good spirits, as did the rest of the group, as the father-of-five enthusiastically hit his hand on the table as "Y.M.C.A." played. Donald, 78, then patted the Tesla founder, 53, on the back, prompting him to raise his hands in the air and dance along to the tune as guests stood by and watched.

Elon reposted the video with the caption, "🇺🇸Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!🇺🇸."

Though Melania was absent from most of Donald's campaign and seemingly even on election night, this is the second time she's been seen with her spouse in the last week, as she was also spotted having dinner with him and their son at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, November 24.

Prior to that, the Slovenia native made headlines after rejecting First Lady Jill Biden's invitation to the White House, which came alongside Joe Biden welcoming Donald to discuss a peaceful transition of power.

The president-elect's pal Elon Musk also celebrated the holidays with the Trumps.

While one source claimed Melania turned down the offer due to a scheduling conflict, another insisted the reason is much more personal, alleging Melania holds a grudge against the Bidens over the FBI's 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago in relation to the federal classified documents case.

“She ain’t going," the insider told a news outlet. "Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting. Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet.”

Barron Trump, 18, is currently home on a break from New York University.

Melania's office subtly addressed the rumors on social media, writing, "Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success. In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information. Be discerning with your source of news."

According to CNN, the newly minted author is "unlikely to move to Washington full-time in her second go-around as first lady" and is instead "expected to spend a majority of her time over the next four years not at the White House, but between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida."

