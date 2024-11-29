Melania Trump Makes Surprising Appearance at Mar-a-Lago to Celebrate Thanksgiving With Donald, Barron and Elon Musk: Watch

The former model, 54, seemed to be in good spirits, as did the rest of the group, as the father-of-five enthusiastically hit his hand on the table as "Y.M.C.A." played. Donald, 78, then patted the Tesla founder, 53, on the back, prompting him to raise his hands in the air and dance along to the tune as guests stood by and watched.

Elon reposted the video with the caption, "🇺🇸Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!🇺🇸."