Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Gushes Over Her Newborn on First Mother's Day: Photo
May 11 2026, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
Tiffany Trump is celebrating a very special milestone this year — her first Mother’s Day as a mom.
The daughter of Donald Trump marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her newborn son, giving followers a sweet glimpse into her new chapter of motherhood. In a touching social media post, Tiffany opened up about how emotional it has been experiencing motherhood for the first time while also honoring her own mom, Marla Maples.
“My first Mother’s Day 🤍 getting to experience a mother’s love from the other side is so special 🥺 Celebrating my beautiful mom and all the incredible mothers today 🥰,” Tiffany wrote alongside the X post.
One photo showed the proud new mom smiling next to Marla while the two held Tiffany’s bundled-up baby boy. The infant wore a cozy cream-colored outfit complete with a knit hat featuring tiny bear ears.
Another clip included in the upload showed the baby happily sitting on the floor in nothing but a diaper while playing in a bright, sun-filled room. The sweet video was captioned, “Grateful for today 🖤.”
Fans quickly filled the comments section with warm messages and congratulations for the new mom.
“What a beautiful baby. Happy Mother’s Day. ❤️,” one follower wrote.
Another added, “I pray everyday for your family. Blessings upon your first Mother’s Day🙏🕊️.”
“Happy Mother's Day, Tiffany,” a third person commented.
“It’s magical, isn’t it!” another fan gushed.
A fifth follower added, “He’s so adorable. Happy Mother’s Day!”
- Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby
- Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Shares New Photo With Tiffany's 1-Month-Old Son Alexander After Having the 'Best Day' With Her First Grandchild
- Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Gives Birth to Her First Child — Find Out the Baby's Name
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As OK! previously reported, Tiffany announced the birth of her son, whom she shares with husband Michael Boulos, last year through Instagram. At the time, she posted a black-and-white photo featuring the newborn’s tiny foot.
"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she wrote. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025 🩵👶🏻🩵."
Michael also celebrated the exciting news in the comments section, writing, "He’s a blessing ❤️❤️."
Marla was quick to share her excitement as well.
"✨🩵No greater joy in the world🩵✨ Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!" she commented.
Tiffany also received a sweet message from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of her half-brother Donald Trump Jr.
"Congratulations mama so happy for you all and welcome to the amazing world of being a boy mom! 🩵❤️ Love you! 🙏," Kimberly wrote.
Donald was actually the first person to publicly reveal Tiffany’s pregnancy. During a Detroit Economic Club event in October 2024, the president praised his daughter before unexpectedly sharing the news with the crowd.
According to a reporter who attended the event, Donald called Tiffany a "very exceptional young woman" before adding, "She's gonna have a baby. So that's nice."