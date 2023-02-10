Donald Trump Declares Rihanna Has 'NO TALENT' After Singer Slams Former President With NSFW Message

Rihanna famously boycotted the high profile sporting event — which is set to take place in Glendale, Ariz. this year — back in 2018 in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers alum Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protests. However, last year, it was announced the "Pon de Replay" artist had finally accepted the gig.

"It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way we could have put it together," RiRi revealed in a pre-Super Bowl press conference.

"You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it’s difficult," she explained. "Some songs we had to lose because of that, and that’s going to be okay, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down."