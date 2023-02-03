Donald Trump Brags Ron DeSantis Cried While Begging Him For 2018 Governor Endorsement: 'He Had Nothing'

This is far from the first time Trump has spoken out about DeSantis and what he feels he is owed by the Floridian. As OK! previously reported, he claimed it would be a sign of his "disloyalty" if the governor chose to run against him in the upcoming 2024 election.

"If he runs, that's fine. I'm way up in the polls," the 76-year-old businessman gloated. "He's going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run. I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over."