Donald Trump 'Deliberately Restrained Himself' During FIFA World Cup Final as Expert Says 'Absence of His Usual Handshake' Was a 'Conscious Choice'
July 20 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump's appearance during the FIFA World Cup Final wasn't just closely watched by soccer fans; it also caught the attention of a leading body language expert.
Communication specialist Mark Bowden analyzed the president's interactions throughout the trophy ceremony on behalf of Casino.ca., pointing to several moments that suggested Trump took a more restrained approach than usual.
A Different Donald Trump?
According to Bowden, founder of TRUTHPLANE, Trump appeared to intentionally dial back some of his signature behaviors during the post-match celebrations.
"He taps the trophy twice as a gesture of 'I am here with it,' rather than holding it to signal any ownership," Bowden observed, claiming that Trump 'deliberately restrained himself.'
The expert also noted another surprising departure from Trump's typical public interactions.
"The absence of his usual handshake really illustrates how this signature Trump move to pull others off balance is a conscious choice for him," Bowden said.
Players Preferred FIFA President
Bowden also analyzed how the players from both teams interacted with those waiting to congratulate them following the match.
"Throughout the line, players from both sides, including the victorious Spaniards, clearly preferred to spend more time with the FIFA President, with whom they were much more jovial and physically comfortable than with President Trump," he said.
"It is clear who is most valuable in that lineup to them," the expert added.
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Not the Center of Attention
While Trump was one of the most recognizable figures in attendance, Bowden argued the president appeared to recognize that the spotlight belonged elsewhere once the trophy presentation began.
"Somewhat dwarfed by the immense crowd and scale of the event, he does not see himself as the centre of attention in the stadium in the same way as he did earlier at the reception," the expert explained.
Height Claims Go Viral
Trump's appearance at the FIFA World Cup Final also fueled fresh speculation online after a viral video appeared to show Spanish captain Rodri towering over the president during the trophy presentation.
The clip, which spread rapidly across social media after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, prompted many viewers to question Trump's official height.
White House medical records list the president at 6-foot-3, while Rodri is also officially listed at 6-foot-3 by sports databases.
Despite the identical measurements on paper, the footage appeared to show Rodri standing a few inches taller than Trump as the two shook hands on stage.