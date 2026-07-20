or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump 'Deliberately Restrained Himself' During FIFA World Cup Final as Expert Says 'Absence of His Usual Handshake' Was a 'Conscious Choice'

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump attended the FIFA World Cup Final trophy presentation at MetLife Stadium.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 20 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump's appearance during the FIFA World Cup Final wasn't just closely watched by soccer fans; it also caught the attention of a leading body language expert.

Communication specialist Mark Bowden analyzed the president's interactions throughout the trophy ceremony on behalf of Casino.ca., pointing to several moments that suggested Trump took a more restrained approach than usual.

Article continues below advertisement

A Different Donald Trump?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of A body language expert said Donald Trump appeared to deliberately restrain some of his signature behaviors.
Source: mega

A body language expert said Donald Trump appeared to deliberately restrain some of his signature behaviors.

According to Bowden, founder of TRUTHPLANE, Trump appeared to intentionally dial back some of his signature behaviors during the post-match celebrations.

"He taps the trophy twice as a gesture of 'I am here with it,' rather than holding it to signal any ownership," Bowden observed, claiming that Trump 'deliberately restrained himself.'

The expert also noted another surprising departure from Trump's typical public interactions.

"The absence of his usual handshake really illustrates how this signature Trump move to pull others off balance is a conscious choice for him," Bowden said.

Article continues below advertisement

Players Preferred FIFA President

image of The expert claimed players appeared more comfortable interacting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Source: mega

The expert claimed players appeared more comfortable interacting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Bowden also analyzed how the players from both teams interacted with those waiting to congratulate them following the match.

"Throughout the line, players from both sides, including the victorious Spaniards, clearly preferred to spend more time with the FIFA President, with whom they were much more jovial and physically comfortable than with President Trump," he said.

"It is clear who is most valuable in that lineup to them," the expert added.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Not the Center of Attention

image of Donald Trump appeared to recognize that the spotlight belonged to the players during the trophy presentation.
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared to recognize that the spotlight belonged to the players during the trophy presentation.

While Trump was one of the most recognizable figures in attendance, Bowden argued the president appeared to recognize that the spotlight belonged elsewhere once the trophy presentation began.

"Somewhat dwarfed by the immense crowd and scale of the event, he does not see himself as the centre of attention in the stadium in the same way as he did earlier at the reception," the expert explained.

Height Claims Go Viral

image of A viral video also sparked fresh debate over Donald Trump's height compared to Spanish captain Rodri.
Source: mega

A viral video also sparked fresh debate over Donald Trump's height compared to Spanish captain Rodri.

Trump's appearance at the FIFA World Cup Final also fueled fresh speculation online after a viral video appeared to show Spanish captain Rodri towering over the president during the trophy presentation.

The clip, which spread rapidly across social media after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, prompted many viewers to question Trump's official height.

White House medical records list the president at 6-foot-3, while Rodri is also officially listed at 6-foot-3 by sports databases.

Despite the identical measurements on paper, the footage appeared to show Rodri standing a few inches taller than Trump as the two shook hands on stage.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.