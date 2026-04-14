Politics Donald Trump's Height Revealed in Telling Photo With Dutch King Source: mega New pictures of Donald Trump standing next to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands sparked suspicions of POTUS' actual height. Lesley Abravanel April 14 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Photos of President Donald Trump standing next to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands have sparked fresh speculation that the POTUS is significantly shorter than his officially listed height of 6'3". Despite recent White House medical evaluations affirming the 6'3" (75 inches) measurement, visual evidence from the meeting suggests Trump may be several inches shorter than he claims to be, to nobody’s surprise whatsoever. Although King Willem-Alexander is widely reported to be between 6'2" and 6'3", he appeared at least two to three inches taller than Trump in photos taken on April 13 and 14.

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Source: mega King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands were at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 13.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands were at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 13, where they were welcomed for a dinner and overnight stay. The visit was part of a three-day working trip to the U.S. aimed at strengthening ties. Reports noted that Trump appeared to stand roughly 12 inches in front of the King and Queen during photographs, a technique sometimes used to appear larger or taller through perspective. The imagery went viral on social media, with observers and news outlets like UNILAD and The Irish Star questioning if the president’s height is decreasing due to age or if the official 6'3" claim has always been an exaggeration.

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Source: mega A medical evaluation released by the White House in April 2025 listed Donald Trump as 6'3".

A medical evaluation released by the White House in April 2025 listed Trump as 6'3". Critics often point to Trump's 2016 New York driver's license, which lists his height as 6'2.” During his April 2023 booking in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, his height was recorded as 6 feet 2 inches. Just months later, during his August 2023 booking in Atlanta on 13 felony charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results, it was listed as 6’3”.

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Source: mega Donald Trump appeared shorter in new photos.

Photos from events like the 2024 NATO summit and a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in 2025 showed Trump appearing visibly shorter than leaders and figures, including Prince William, who are officially listed as 6'3" or even slightly shorter. At nearly 80 years old, it is medically common for men to lose height with age, which may account for a decrease of an inch or more, possibly putting him closer to 6'0" or 6'1", some medical experts note.