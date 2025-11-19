Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Concerns After Repeating Himself in Back-to-Back Truth Social Posts

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's cognitive state is under fire once again as he posted two Truth Social tweets about Artificial Intelligence that were very similar in their messaging just 40 minutes apart. The 79-year-old president's repeat posts went down on November 18, sparking concerns about his mental capacity.

His first tweet was penned at 4:56 p.m. and said: "Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the 'HOTTEST' in the World – But overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Growth 'Engine'. Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing 'Woke AI' (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. We can do this in a way that protects children AND prevents censorship!"

At 5:36 p.m., he wrote a similar-sounding post, reiterating: "Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the 'HOTTEST' in the World, but overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Major Growth 'Engine'. Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing 'Woke AI' (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race. Put it in the NDAA, or pass a separate Bill, and nobody will ever be able to compete with America."

Gavin Newsom Calls Out Donald Trump's Cognitive Capability

The key difference in his tweets was that the businessman changed out the call to action to protect kids from China and AI. Trump's nemesis California Governor Gavin Newsom has called out concerns for the politician's mental capability. The 58-year-old sent a message to his followers on X earlier this week, asking them to pray for Trump. “Please pray for our President. He is not mentally well," Newsom wrote.

