Gavin Newsom Unleashes on Donald Trump, Says President Is 'in Decline Cognitively' and 'Physically'

Split photo of Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom fired off reasons Donald Trump is 'in decline' during a recent press conference.

Profile Image

Oct. 17 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Gavin Newsom didn’t mince words as he blasted Donald Trump and his alleged cognitive "decline" during a recent press conference.

The Governor of California bluntly fired off a list of things he claims to be wrong with Trump's health while announcing the upcoming launch of an $11 insulin pen in the Golden State on Thursday, October 16.

Newsom's harsh criticism of the United States president occurred after he was asked about California Attorney General Rob Bonta's threat to sue Trump if he deploys the National Guard to San Francisco.

Source: @GovPressOffice

Gavin Newsom listed things wrong with Donald Trump healthwise.

Newsom ridiculed Trump's intentions as he said the Republican politician no longer needed a "pretext" to justify his "illegal acts."

The California Governor admitted Trump's seemingly erratic moves with the National Guard have made him question the president's cognitive health.

Image of Gavin Newsom called Donald Trump 'delusional.'
Source: @GovPressOffice/X

Gavin Newsom called Donald Trump 'delusional.'

"There’s no existing protest at a federal building," Newson declared. "There’s no operation that’s being impeded. I guess it’s just a training ground for the president of the United States. It is grossly illegal. It’s immoral. It’s rather delusional."

Newsom's comment appeared to be a dig at Trump's remarks from one day prior, when the POTUS suggested, "We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military."

Image of Donald Trump wants to deploy the National Guard in San Francisco.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants to deploy the National Guard in San Francisco.

Newsom proceeded to call out Trump's alleged medical ailments while expressing worry for the country.

"Increasingly, this president appears unhinged, unmoored by reality and facts, seems listless," the Democratic politician stated.

Newsom continued: "He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me [it’s] perhaps unfair, physically. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say."

Donald Trump's Second Health Check-up of in Months Raises Concerns

Image of Gavin Newsom insisted Donald Trump is not in good health.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom insisted Donald Trump is not in good health.

Newsom's concerns about Trump's health come after he had his second "annual" check-up in less than six months last week.

The 79-year-old's physician, Sean Barbabella, said Trump had "excellent overall health" and that his cardiac age "was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age" after performing various medical tests.

"He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction," Barbabella announced, insisting Trump "remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance."

Image of the White House revealed in July that Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
Source: MEGA

The White House revealed in July that Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Trump additionally underwent routine medical exams back in April, when his weight was reported to be 224 pounds.

At the time, he scored a 30 out of 30 in the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, meaning his cognitive function was normal. The test is designed to detect impaired brain function.

While Barbabella swears Trump is in great health, critics have noticed severe bruising on his hands and swelling in his ankles.

Worries caused the White House to come forward about Trump's health woes, with his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, revealing the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a common condition for people of the U.S. commander-in-chief's age.

