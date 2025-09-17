or
Gavin Newsom Takes Aim at Donald Trump, Tells Him to Take His 'Dementia Meds' Amid Health Concerns

gavin newsom blast trump dementia meds
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom told Donald Trump to take his 'dementia meds' as health worries mount.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

California Governor Gavin Newsom fired back at Donald Trump with a sharp jab about his health.

The clash began after Trump ranted on Truth Social, claiming that “Newscum” is in the “final stages of approval to build low-income housing in Pacific Palisades.”

image of Gavin Newsom clapped back at Donald Trump by telling him to take his 'dementia meds.'
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom clapped back at Donald Trump by telling him to take his 'dementia meds.'

"How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much!” Trump wrote, even accusing the governor of “allowing their houses to burn.”

Newsom’s press office wasted no time in responding with a stinging clapback: “Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again.”

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
The governor’s team made it clear there is no state effort to build low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades, pointing to a Los Angeles Times story that already debunked the rumor. They also reminded Trump that the governor doesn’t issue housing permits and that a so-called “federal housing permit” doesn’t even exist.

Source: @GovPressOffice
Newsom’s office didn’t stop there as they addressed Trump’s repeated claims that he mishandled the state’s wildfire crisis. Trump has long accused him of refusing “hundreds of millions of gallons of water” from the Pacific Northwest to fight the blazes — even though California’s water systems don’t work that way.

The heated back-and-forth comes as questions over Trump’s health continue to mount. Two clinical psychologists — John Gartner and Harry Segal — recently argued that Trump shows both physical and linguistic signs of "early dementia."

“You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention,” Gartner said. “So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.”

image of Experts said Donald Trump is showing signs of early dementia after being caught dozing off in public.
Source: Really American/YouTube

Experts said Donald Trump is showing signs of early dementia after being caught dozing off in public.

He was referring to Trump’s historic April 2024 trial, where cameras caught him nodding off in court.

“I just wanna point out, this isn’t normal,” Gartner added.

Back in July, Trump was also seen struggling to stay awake during a White House rollout of a new health-tracking system. Later that month, he looked exhausted at an energy and AI summit in Pittsburgh, earning him the nickname “Sleepy Don.”

Concerns grew again in August when Trump appeared with swollen ankles during a meeting with European leaders.

“Congestive heart failure is what typically causes swelling,” Segal explained. “I think he’s not, I mean, he’s not doing well.”

image of Donald Trump has also been seen with swollen ankles and a bruised hand.
Source: @TheMaineWonk/X

Donald Trump has also been seen with swollen ankles and a bruised hand.

A mysterious bruise on his hand also raised eyebrows. Trump’s office said it was from “handshaking” and aspirin use, but critics pointed out he often covers it with concealer at events.

“They’re obviously hiding the more serious problem,” Gartner suggested. “He’s probably getting some kind of IV fluids.”

image of There are rumors Donald Trump suffered a stroke.
Source: MEGA

There are rumors Donald Trump suffered a stroke.

While at Trump’s 9/11 anniversary speech at the Pentagon, observers noticed his cheeks looked uneven, sparking speculation that he may have suffered a stroke.

“When you see someone with half their face drooping like that, that’s not just someone being tired, that’s not a normal face,” Segal said. “It’s significant. And that’s why I’m showing it, not just to make fun of him or to joke.”

