Donald Trump 'Looking' Into Deporting Ex-Pal Elon Musk as Bitter Feud Rages On

When asked by reporters if he would consider taking action against his ex-pal, Trump replied, “I don't know, we'll have to take a look."

Although the duo were once chummy, after the Tesla head honcho departed his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), they had a falling out.

Musk became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2002 after leaving South Africa. Under the current law, a naturalized citizen can only be deported if their citizenship was obtained by fraud or material misrepresentation. Without going through the courts, Trump's deportation of Musk would be illegal based on Musk’s citizenship status.

🚨 REPORTER : Are you going to deport Elon Musk? DONALD TRUMP : "We'll have to take a look. We will cut Tesla subsidies. Then Elon would probably head back home to South Africa" What’s is going on between them ? pic.twitter.com/UZVLiMq9oe

“Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk wrote on social media platform X on June 5. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files . That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

"Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY! " Trump shared on Truth Social on June 5 after Musk had publicly criticized his "Big, Beautiful Bill."

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon," Trump insisted on July 1. “DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”

Musk publicly took issue again with Trump’s "Big, Beautiful Bill" on X on June 30, prior to it being voted on.

"It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” he shared. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people." The businessman also issued a warning to Republicans, stating, “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."