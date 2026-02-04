Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Donald Trump for Dodging Epstein Question by Insulting CNN Star Kaitlan Collins for 'Not Smiling'

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but roast Donald Trump after he dodged a question about Jeffrey Epstein by insulting CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins. Kimmel, 58, played the clip during the Tuesday, February 4, broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Collins, 33, can be heard asking for Trump's response to Epstein survivors who feel they haven't gotten justice.

Kaitlan Collins: What would you say to Epstein survivors?



Donald Trump: “You are so bad. You’re the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings. She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. They should be ashamed of you.”



Donald Trump Insulted Kaitlin Collins

Source: ABC Donald Trump said CNN should be 'ashamed' of Kaitlin Collins.

"You are so bad. You are the worst reporter. No wonder ... CNN has no ratings because of people like you," the president said, avoiding directly answering the reporter's question. "You know she's a young woman, I don't think I've ever seen you smile, I've known you for ten years, I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face." Collins emphasized that she was advocating for the serious topic of Epstein survivors, before Trump, 79, interrupted her again. "You know why you're not smiling? Because you know your not telling the truth," he continued. "You're a very dishonest organization and they should be ashamed of you."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Trump dodged a question asked by Kaitlin Collins.

Jimmy Kimmel Blasted Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel joked that he couldn't think of a 'worse time' to tell a woman to smile.

Kimmel didn't let the moment pass without cracking a joke, telling the audience, "We are now at the women should smile more stage of his presidency." "I'm trying to think of a worse time to tell a woman to smile more than when that person is a reporter asking about the Epstein victims," the late-night host continued.

The Department of Justice Released 3 Million Documents

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.

Kimmel's clapback comes nearly one week after the Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation, which included high-profile names like Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and Bill Gates. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed there were six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents are available to the public.

DOJ Blasted Claims Trump Was Protected in Latest Epstein Files Release

Source: MEGA The deputy attorney general rejected claims that the DOJ 'protected' Donald Trump.