or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Donald Trump for Dodging Epstein Question by Insulting CNN Star Kaitlan Collins for 'Not Smiling'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Kaitlin Collins and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump for dodging a question about Jeffrey Epstein by insulting CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins for 'not smiling.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but roast Donald Trump after he dodged a question about Jeffrey Epstein by insulting CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Kimmel, 58, played the clip during the Tuesday, February 4, broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Collins, 33, can be heard asking for Trump's response to Epstein survivors who feel they haven't gotten justice.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Insulted Kaitlin Collins

Photo of Donald Trump said CNN should be 'ashamed' of Kaitlin Collins.
Source: ABC

Donald Trump said CNN should be 'ashamed' of Kaitlin Collins.

"You are so bad. You are the worst reporter. No wonder ... CNN has no ratings because of people like you," the president said, avoiding directly answering the reporter's question. "You know she's a young woman, I don't think I've ever seen you smile, I've known you for ten years, I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face."

Collins emphasized that she was advocating for the serious topic of Epstein survivors, before Trump, 79, interrupted her again.

"You know why you're not smiling? Because you know your not telling the truth," he continued. "You're a very dishonest organization and they should be ashamed of you."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Trump dodged a question asked by Kaitlin Collins.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Blasted Donald Trump

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel joked that he couldn't think of a 'worse time' to tell a woman to smile.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel joked that he couldn't think of a 'worse time' to tell a woman to smile.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Kimmel didn't let the moment pass without cracking a joke, telling the audience, "We are now at the women should smile more stage of his presidency."

"I'm trying to think of a worse time to tell a woman to smile more than when that person is a reporter asking about the Epstein victims," the late-night host continued.

Article continues below advertisement

The Department of Justice Released 3 Million Documents

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.

Kimmel's clapback comes nearly one week after the Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation, which included high-profile names like Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed there were six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents are available to the public.

DOJ Blasted Claims Trump Was Protected in Latest Epstein Files Release

Photo of The deputy attorney general rejected claims that the DOJ 'protected' Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The deputy attorney general rejected claims that the DOJ 'protected' Donald Trump.

The deputy attorney general, 51, blasted claims that the DOJ was trying to “protect” the president, who was formerly friendly with the convicted s-- offender.

“We did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference on January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”

The DOJ previously missed the December 2025 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. The law gave Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release all the Epstein files and explain any redactions to Congress.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.