CNN Star Kaitlan Collins Spotted 'in Deep Conversation' With Trump Deputy AG Pick Todd Blanche — 'This Cozy Catch-Up Could Infuriate Trump'
CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins met with Trump lawyer Todd Blanche for lunch in Palm Beach, Flo., on Wednesday, December 4.
In photos shares to Instagram by the account unwoke.thoughts, Collins could be seen sitting across the table from the attorney sporting a yellow top, black pants and a pair of sunglasses, while Blanche wore a simple button-up shirt and slacks.
The pair has participated in interviews together in the past, including just after Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in his New York hush money trial. Although it is unclear what the pair discussed at the meeting, according to an insider, Blanche could be serving as an informant for the CNN host.
"Trump hates anyone in his inner circle being a leak," the insider told OK!. "It’s quite obvious from these pictures that Kaitlin and Todd aren’t talking about the plans for Christmas!"
"This cozy catch-up could infuriate Trump," the insider added.
"He’s been caught red-handed being a source to one of CNN’s biggest stars," the insider continued. "You don’t look deep in conversation if you’re just catching up and talking about the weather."
"Todd is an informant on Trump World for Kaitlin — but they’ve been done over by an eagle-eyed onlooker! Next time Kaitlin gets a scoop on the inner workings of the president-elect’s transition, you’d have to finger Todd as the likely culprit."
- Melania Trump Makes Rare Public Appearance to Dine With Donald and Barron at Mar-a-Lago After Staying Away From Campaign Trail: Watch
- Donald Trump Ally Kari Lake 'Practically' Lives at Mar-a-Lago While Melania Keeps to Herself: Source
- 'A Horror Show': Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's Lawyer Mocked for Posing Together at Mar-a-Lago Party
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This comes nearly three weeks after Trump, 78, nominated Blanche as deputy attorney general in his upcoming administration. If confirmed, this would make the president-elect's lawyer the second-highest ranking official in the Justice Department.
"Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long," Trump said at the time. "Todd prosecuted gangs and other federal crimes as a Chief in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office, clerked for two Federal Judges, and graduated with Honors from law school, while working full time at the SDNY."
Trump additionally nominated Emil Bove, who also worked on his legal team, to serve as principal associate deputy attorney general.
"Emil is a tough and strong attorney, who will be a crucial part of the Justice Department, rooting out corruption and crime," the president-elect said in a statement. "Emil prosecuted terrorists and international drug traffickers as a Chief of the National Security Unit in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office."