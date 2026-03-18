Donald Trump Admits He Doesn't 'Like Talking to' Son Eric About Family Businesses: Watch

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Donald Trump admitted he doesn't enjoy talking business with son Eric Trump. The POTUS' confession came while hosting a St. Patrick's Day luncheon with Ireland officials on Tuesday, March 17, where he shared of an upcoming golf tournament, "We're gonna have the Irish Open at a property that happens to be owned by yours truly. But I have nothing to do with it!"

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'I Don't Even Like to Talk to My Son'

Source: mega Donald Trump admitted he doesn't 'like talking' to son Eric about the golf course they own in Ireland.

"I own it, but I don't even like to talk to my son," Donald, 79, admitted during the White House event. The president then went back and forth as he stopped his thoughts mid-sentence: "He says, 'Dad, we're doing great!' I'm allowed to. I'm allowed to run it. But I don't choose to. 'Dad, we're doing great.'"

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'Don't Tell Me About It'

Trump: I don't even like to talk to my son pic.twitter.com/vXFqjIywTL — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 17, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/x The POTUS admitted that when Eric Trump calls him about the golf course, he replies, 'I don't want to know about it.'

"Eric calls up, he's doing a good job. You like Eric? Who doesn't like Eric?" he asked the crowd of his third eldest child, 42, whom he welcomed with late ex-wife Ivana Trump. "He calls up, 'Dad, we're doing a great job in Ireland,'" the commander in chief continued. "'I said, don't tell me about, I don't want to know about it.'"

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The Trump Children Reunited at the State of the Union

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Source: @ivankatrump/instagram All of Donald Trump's kids attended his State of the Union.

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When Did Eric and Lara Trump Meet?

Source: mega Eric and Lara Trump began dating in 2008.

On a recent episode of the "Pod Force One" podcast, Lara admitted her husband wasn't the smoothest when it came to flirting after they first met at an NYC club in 2008. "He looked at me, and he grabbed my stomach, and said, ‘Wow, you’re too skinny for any of your food to taste good. You must be a horrible chef,’" she recalled, noting she was enrolled at the French Culinary Institute at the time.

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Source: mega Eric and Lara Trump married in 2014.