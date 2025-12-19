Epstein Files Bombshell: Michael Jackson and Bill Clinton Among Faces Featured in Shocking Photos

Article continues below advertisement

The Epstein files just dropped, and a shocking new face was revealed to be in the predator's inner circle. Michael Jackson was pictured at what appeared to be the back of a vehicle, with Bill Clinton's arm wrapped around his shoulder. The musician also stood next to Jeffrey Epstein in front of a painting of a nude woman. Another snapshot showed the former president shirtless, lying in a hot tub.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was recently stripped of his royal titles due to his involvement with Epstein, was depicted lying across the laps of several women alongside Ghislaine Maxwell. One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, previously accused the royal of rape, which he denied. A new file also showed a note from the s-- trafficker, threatening to burn someone's house down if they revealed he stole photos of young girls to sell. On Friday, December 19, the DOJ launched a website with thousands of additional documents and photos. "In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure," a statement on the site reads. "That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature."

Bill Clinton, Noam Chomsky, Steve Bannon and More in Photos From Epstein's Estate

On Thursday, December 18, an initial batch of photos and documents was dropped by Epstein's estate, including images of Clinton, Noam Chomsky and Steve Bannon. Also included was an image of a foot with a quote from Lolita, a 1955 novel about a pedophile, and texts about Epstein's s-- trafficking ring. “I don’t know try to send someone else. I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?” the messages read.

Is Donald Trump in the Epstein Files?

Donald Trump was revealed to be in Epstein's contact list. In a snapshot released last week, the president was pictured talking next to a young blonde woman. Another image depicted the Republican posing next to several ladies wearing Hawaiian leis. In response to the files being released, the White House called itself the “most transparent” administration “in history.” “By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have,” said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson.

President Trump Passed a Bill to Release Epstein Files

