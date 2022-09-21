Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes
Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups.
Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
“A small step for television, a giant step for mankind,” Trump mused on Monday, September 19. “Don Lemon, often called ‘the dumbest man on television’ having made even LeBron James look smart during their interview two years ago, has been FIRED from his prime time evening spot on CNN - extremely low ratings - and will be thrown into their ‘Death Valley’ morning show.”
The politician then speculated on the star’s pay. “I assume this means a BIG salary cut prior to his Complete & Total future firing from Ratings Challenged (to put it mildly!) CNN,” he continued. “Good luck Don, you’ll need it! MAGA!!!”
Despite the former president’s assertions, it seems Lemon has a different version of how he landed his new role.
Shortly after the news made headlines last week, Lemon seemingly addressed the speculation surrounding his move to mornings, stating that he “was not demoted.” Instead, Lemon said, CNN’s new CEO, Chris Licht, presented him with an offer he “cannot pass up.”
“And for all of those that are out there saying, ‘Oh he moved me without my …’ — he asked me and I said yes,” the newsman clarified.
“I could have said no. … I was not demoted. None of that,” Lemon elaborated. “This is an opportunity for me to creating something around me and I get to work with two great ladies,” he continued, referencing his new costars, fellow CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins.