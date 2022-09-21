Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes

Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups.

Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”

“A small step for television, a giant step for mankind,” Trump mused on Monday, September 19. “Don Lemon, often called ‘the dumbest man on television’ having made even LeBron James look smart during their interview two years ago, has been FIRED from his prime time evening spot on CNN - extremely low ratings - and will be thrown into their ‘Death Valley’ morning show.”