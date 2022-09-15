CNN's Big Shake-Up: Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow & Kaitlan Collins To Anchor Network's New Morning Show

Collins and Harlow also shared statements of their own, admitting that they are excited about their next adventure.

“What a gift to be able to sit beside Don and Kaitlan each morning. Don has been one of my closest friends for more than a decade — there for every milestone along the way. I’m consistently in awe of Kaitlan’s reporting and the remarkable woman she is,” Harlow said. “I can’t wait to laugh with them and learn from them each morning. I am grateful to Chris and my CNN family who have been so supportive of me.”