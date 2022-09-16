Don Lemon 'Relieved He Survived The Purge' At CNN — But The Network Will Keep Him 'In Check' After Scoring New Role At Morning Show

Meanwhile, Don Lemon Tonight will shut down, but the TV star is excited for what's to come.

“The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I’ve had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it’s time to shake things up. I am so appreciative of the Don Lemon Tonight team, my wonderful, loyal viewers and everyone who has believed in me,” Lemon sharedt. “I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I’m honored by his belief in me. It’s going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan. I’ll get to work with two of my dearest friends. Set your alarms folks, because we’re going to have a lot of fun.”