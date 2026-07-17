Donald Trump Drops Part of $10 Billion BBC Lawsuit
July 17 2026, Updated 10:36 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has narrowed part of his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC while continuing his legal fight against the broadcaster.
"All claims in this action asserted against the Studios Defendants are hereby dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs and attorney’s fees," according to court documents obtained by The Telegraph on Thursday, July 16.
It further added, "President Trump shall continue prosecuting his causes of action against defendant British Broadcasting Corporation."
Per The Telegraph, Trump agreed to dismiss his claims against BBC Studios Distribution and BBC Studios Production, the broadcaster's commercial and production divisions.
However, his lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation remains active.
Donald Trump Continues Case Against BBC
Trump originally filed the lawsuit in a Florida court in December 2025. He accused the BBC of defamation and violating trade practices laws over an edited segment from their Panorama program.
The complaint alleges the broadcaster condensed Trump's January 6, 2021, speech in a way that made it appear he said: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol… and I'll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like h-ll."
According to Trump's lawsuit, he said he urged his supporters to demonstrate peacefully.
Trump alleged the edit changed the meaning of his remarks and is seeking $10 billion in damages.
Although the claims against the BBC's studio divisions have now been dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be filed again, the central lawsuit against the BBC continues to move forward.
BBC Stands by Its Legal Defense
The edited segment prompted internal controversy at the broadcaster.
BBC Director-General Tim Davies and Head of News Deborah Turness both resigned following the controversy.
The BBC later apologized for the edit, acknowledging that it created "the mistaken impression" that Trump had "made a direct call for violent action."
Despite that admission, the broadcaster rejected Trump's demand for compensation. The BBC has continued to argue that there is no legal basis for a defamation claim and is defending itself against the lawsuit.
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U.S. Government May Join the Litigation
The legal battle could become even more significant after a new development involving the U.S. government.
On Thursday, July 16, the Financial Times reported that court filings show the government is weighing whether to become involved in the case.
According to the filings, the government told the Florida court, "it is considering participating in this litigation."
In its own filing, the broadcaster argued that "conflict of interest is clear and stark" if the U.S. government were to join the lawsuit while Trump remains president.
BBC lawyers also argued that "although President Trump avers that he is bringing this lawsuit in his personal capacity, he is the sitting president," while the U.S. agencies considering involvement "are subject to his direction."
The lawsuit remains one of Trump's highest-profile legal actions against a media organization. The matter is set to go to trial in February 2027.