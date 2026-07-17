or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Drops Part of $10 Billion BBC Lawsuit

Split photo of Donald Trump and BBC
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump narrowed his $10 billion legal battle with the BBC after dismissing claims against two company divisions.

Contact us by Email

July 17 2026, Updated 10:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has narrowed part of his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC while continuing his legal fight against the broadcaster.

"All claims in this action asserted against the Studios Defendants are hereby dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs and attorney’s fees," according to court documents obtained by The Telegraph on Thursday, July 16.

It further added, "President Trump shall continue prosecuting his causes of action against defendant British Broadcasting Corporation."

Per The Telegraph, Trump agreed to dismiss his claims against BBC Studios Distribution and BBC Studios Production, the broadcaster's commercial and production divisions.

However, his lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation remains active.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Continues Case Against BBC

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC centers on claims that an edited broadcast misrepresented his January 6 speech.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC centers on claims that an edited broadcast misrepresented his January 6 speech.

Trump originally filed the lawsuit in a Florida court in December 2025. He accused the BBC of defamation and violating trade practices laws over an edited segment from their Panorama program.

The complaint alleges the broadcaster condensed Trump's January 6, 2021, speech in a way that made it appear he said: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol… and I'll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like h-ll."

According to Trump's lawsuit, he said he urged his supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Trump alleged the edit changed the meaning of his remarks and is seeking $10 billion in damages.

Although the claims against the BBC's studio divisions have now been dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be filed again, the central lawsuit against the BBC continues to move forward.

Article continues below advertisement

BBC Stands by Its Legal Defense

Image of Donald Trump’s case against the BBC continues despite the broadcaster’s apology and ongoing legal defense.
Source: MEGA

Trump's lawsuit stemmed from a BBC 'Panorama' documentary edit of his January 6, 2021 speech that he said was defamatory.

The edited segment prompted internal controversy at the broadcaster.

BBC Director-General Tim Davies and Head of News Deborah Turness both resigned following the controversy.

The BBC later apologized for the edit, acknowledging that it created "the mistaken impression" that Trump had "made a direct call for violent action."

Despite that admission, the broadcaster rejected Trump's demand for compensation. The BBC has continued to argue that there is no legal basis for a defamation claim and is defending itself against the lawsuit.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

U.S. Government May Join the Litigation

Image of Donald Trump’s legal battle with the BBC escalated after the U.S. government signaled it may get involved.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s legal battle with the BBC escalated after the U.S. government signaled it may get involved.

The legal battle could become even more significant after a new development involving the U.S. government.

On Thursday, July 16, the Financial Times reported that court filings show the government is weighing whether to become involved in the case.

According to the filings, the government told the Florida court, "it is considering participating in this litigation."

Image of Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC took another turn after the broadcaster raised conflict-of-interest concerns.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC took another turn after the broadcaster raised conflict-of-interest concerns.

In its own filing, the broadcaster argued that "conflict of interest is clear and stark" if the U.S. government were to join the lawsuit while Trump remains president.

BBC lawyers also argued that "although President Trump avers that he is bringing this lawsuit in his personal capacity, he is the sitting president," while the U.S. agencies considering involvement "are subject to his direction."

The lawsuit remains one of Trump's highest-profile legal actions against a media organization. The matter is set to go to trial in February 2027.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.