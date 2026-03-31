Disheveled Joseph Duggar’s New Mugshot Revealed Ahead of First Court Appearance on Child Molestation Charges

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Joseph Duggar's new mugshot was released on March 31 ahead of his first appearance in a Florida courtroom on March 31 for his arraignment on charges stemming from allegations that he molested a 9-year-old girl in 2020. The TLC star, 31, looked disheveled and out of sorts in his newest mugshot released by the Bay County Sheriff's Office. He was previously arrested in Arkansas and was held in jail there until being extradited to Florida. He arrived in custody in Bay County just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Bay County Sheriff's Office records reveal.

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Joseph Duggar Was Previously Released From Jail on March 30

Source: TLC The reality star was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

His wife, Kendra, was also previously jailed. Both individuals are facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. Kendra was taken into custody at the Washington County Detention Facility on March 20 and released 90 minutes later.

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Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Collect Prison Phone Call Revealed

Source: MEGA Kendra Duggar was taken into custody on March 20 and released 90 minutes later

The night the 27-year-old mom of four was released, she spoke with Joseph on the phone during a collect call. He apparently didn't ask about their kids and reminded his wife that they "can't talk about a lot" on the call. He then asked if she was able to get in touch with the Duggar family lawyer, Travis Story. "I've been talking to Travis. I've got him as my attorney now," she said.

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Source: TLC Joseph Duggar told his wife in a phone call he was put in solitary confinement.

"I wasn't sure who we settled with, but this guy's good," he replied. Kendra noted they couldn't share legal representation for their trials. The two are set to be in an Arkansas court on April 29. "Well it's not for you, it's only for me," she told him, adding she needed someone "for the case we've got going with the kids and stuff." Elsewhere in their chat, the 19 Kids and Counting star told Kendra he was put in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day and had trouble sleeping.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Shared a Statement About Their Son's Arrest

Source: @duggarfamily/Instagram Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a statement on Monday about their son's arrest.