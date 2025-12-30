Donald Trump's Critics Dub Him 'Dumber Than a Rock' as He Confuses Political Asylum With Insane Asylums
Dec. 30 2025, Updated 2:49 p.m. ET
Donald Trump once again mixed up insane asylums and political asylum while answering reporters' questions about Venezuela.
The mistake occurred when he was greeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach Island, Fla., on Monday, December 29.
Trump declared, "They've sent hundreds of thousands of people in from jails, from prisons, from mental institutions and insane asylums... the drug dealers, the drug lords, were all sent to our country."
In actuality, Venezuelans have sought political asylum in the U.S. due to the multifaceted crisis under President Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian rule.
Per The UN Refugee Agency, "Rampant violence, inflation, gang warfare, soaring crime rates, and shortages of food, medicine and essential services are forcing millions [of Venezuelans] to flee."
'An Insane Asylum Is Where He Belongs'
A journalist shared the video of the awkward error on X, writing, "Trump still doesn't understand the difference between political asylum claims and insane asylums."
One user replied to the post, "He's an imbecile. Our president is an imbecile."
Another person echoed that sentiment, commenting, "Like a rock, only dumber," while a third wrote, "Let me make this easy for him, an insane asylum is where he belongs."
A fourth responded, "Oh he understands. Plays better for him with the MAGA base if he keeps up with the bit."
- Donald Trump Accused of Not Knowing the Difference Between Political Asylum and 'Insane Asylums' After Presidential Inauguration: Watch
- 'How's Kim Jong Un?': Donald Trump Asks U.S. Troops in South Korea How North Korean Dictator Is Doing in Bizarre Blunder
- President's Latest Flub Goes Viral! Donald Trump Confuses South America and South Africa in Rambling Speech Amid Dementia Rumors
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump's Campaign Against Venezuela
The president's ignorant remarks come amid his ongoing crusade against the South American country, including strikes on alleged drug boats.
In an interview on Friday, December 26, Trump said the U.S. blasted a "big facility" in Venezuela.
"We just knocked out — I don’t know if you read or you saw — they have a big plant, or a big facility, where the ships come from. Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard," he told radio host John Catsimatidis.
Trump was pressed for more information on Monday at Mar-a-Lago, where he said, "There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," adding an "implementation area" was "no longer around."
He refused to reveal whether military or the CIA conducted the operation.
"I don’t want to say that,” Trump told CNN. "I know exactly who it was, but I don’t want to say who it was. But you know, it was along the shore."
Per a CNN report, when asked about what facility Trump was referring to, one U.S. official confirmed he was talking about a drug facility.