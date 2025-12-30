Politics Donald Trump's Critics Dub Him 'Dumber Than a Rock' as He Confuses Political Asylum With Insane Asylums Source: mega The president ranted about Venezuelan immigrants while speaking to the press on Monday, December 29. Allie Fasanella Dec. 30 2025, Updated 2:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump once again mixed up insane asylums and political asylum while answering reporters' questions about Venezuela. The mistake occurred when he was greeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach Island, Fla., on Monday, December 29. Trump declared, "They've sent hundreds of thousands of people in from jails, from prisons, from mental institutions and insane asylums... the drug dealers, the drug lords, were all sent to our country."

Source: mega Venezuelans have sought political asylum in the U.S. due to the multifaceted crisis under President Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian rule.

In actuality, Venezuelans have sought political asylum in the U.S. due to the multifaceted crisis under President Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian rule. Per The UN Refugee Agency, "Rampant violence, inflation, gang warfare, soaring crime rates, and shortages of food, medicine and essential services are forcing millions [of Venezuelans] to flee."

Trump still doesn't understand the difference between political asylum claims and insane asylums pic.twitter.com/uBNhCyvZSi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 29, 2025 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump confused political asylum and insane asylums while answering reporters' questions about Venezuela.

'An Insane Asylum Is Where He Belongs'

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed Venezuela is sending people from insane asylums to the U.S.

A journalist shared the video of the awkward error on X, writing, "Trump still doesn't understand the difference between political asylum claims and insane asylums." One user replied to the post, "He's an imbecile. Our president is an imbecile." Another person echoed that sentiment, commenting, "Like a rock, only dumber," while a third wrote, "Let me make this easy for him, an insane asylum is where he belongs." A fourth responded, "Oh he understands. Plays better for him with the MAGA base if he keeps up with the bit."

Donald Trump's Campaign Against Venezuela

Source: mega One X user responded to Donald Trump's remarks by writing, 'An insane asylum is where he belongs.'

The president's ignorant remarks come amid his ongoing crusade against the South American country, including strikes on alleged drug boats. In an interview on Friday, December 26, Trump said the U.S. blasted a "big facility" in Venezuela. "We just knocked out — I don’t know if you read or you saw — they have a big plant, or a big facility, where the ships come from. Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard," he told radio host John Catsimatidis.

Source: mega The president's remarks come amid his ongoing campaign against Venezuela.