Donald Trump Uses Shocking Slur in Raging Thanksgiving Rant Against America's 'STUPID' Immigration Policies

Donald Trump went off the deep end in a late-night Truth Social rant on Thanksgiving. The president of the United states used the holiday to rage against America's immigration policies in a lengthy message shared to his social media platform shortly before midnight on Thursday, November 27. Trump used a shocking slur while slamming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and whining about the "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia" allegedly "taking over the once great State of Minnesota."

Donald Trump Shockingly Calls Tim Walz 'Seriously Retarded'

Source: MEGA Tim Walz is the governor of Minnesota.

"Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone," he claimed. "The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both," Trump rudely added, using an offensive and out-dated term for people with intellectual disabilities. Trump went on to target U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar for "always" being "wrapped in her swaddling hijab" and being what he feels is the "worst Congressman/woman in our Country."

Donald Trump Targets Hijab-Wearing Congresswoman in Offensive Message

Source: MEGA Donald Trump targeted U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar for 'always' wearing a hijab.

He further accused Omar, born in Somalia, of "probably [coming] into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother," referring to a wild and false conspiracy theory about the Democratic representative, who came to America at age 12 with her family in 1995. Trump insisted Omar "does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc."

Donald Trump Says America's Immigration Policies Are 'Plain STUPID'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was overly offensive in a Thanksgiving rant.

The POTUS' insulting message came after he wished a "very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being 'Politically Correct,' and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration." "The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form," he continued to complain.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called America's immigration policies 'stupid.'