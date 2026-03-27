Donald Trump Eerily Predicted Tiger Woods 'Won't Be Playing' at Masters Tournament 1 Day Before Golfer's Terrifying Car Crash
March 27 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Donald Trump eerily declared Tiger Woods wouldn't be competing at The Masters just one day before the golfer was involved in a car crash on Friday, March 27.
"I love Tiger, but he won't be there," the president said when asked about the prestigious golf tournament during an appearance on Fox News' The Five Thursday, March 26.
"He'll be there, but he won't be playing in it," Trump, 79, mysteriously added.
The POTUS' remarks came shortly before news broke that Woods — who has won the Masters five times — was involved in a terrifying rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Fla.
According to Martin County Sheriff's Office, the high-speed collision took place near his home on Beach Road just after 2 p.m. ET.
One alarming photo from the scene shared on X Friday showed the golf legend's black Land Rover lying on its side.
Tiger Woods Was Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
It's since been revealed that Woods was not hurt and has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).
Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference that the athlete agreed to take a breathalyzer but refused a to do a urine test.
Woods faces misdemeanor charges and is currently being held at Martin County Jail.
Trump told reporters in Miami on Friday that he feels "badly" for Woods before calling him a "very close friend of mine," as well as "an amazing man."
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This Isn't Tiger Woods' First Frightening Car Crash
The father-of-two — who is dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — notably suffered multiple leg injuries in a serious car crash in California in 2021.
Prior to that, the golfer struck a fire hydrant and neighbor's tree with his vehicle in the middle of the night in 2009. His then-wife, Elin Nordegren, reportedly used a golf club to smash the car's window to help get him out.
In another 2017 incident, Woods was cited for driving under the influence. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, in which the agreement included a $250 fine and attending DUI school.
'I Want to Play'
Woods recently expressed his hopes to play in The Masters at Augusta National in two weeks.
BBC Sport reported last month that the 15-time major champion had revealed that competing was "not off the table."
"I want to play. I love the tournament," he shared, according to Golfweek. "I love being there since I was 19 years old. I’m going to be there either way."
Earlier this week, he made his first competitive appearance in the TGL season finale after tearing his Achilles last year.