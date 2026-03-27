NEWS Donald Trump Eerily Predicted Tiger Woods 'Won't Be Playing' at Masters Tournament 1 Day Before Golfer's Terrifying Car Crash Source: mega The legendary athlete recently said he will be at The Masters, whether he's playing or not. Allie Fasanella March 27 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump eerily declared Tiger Woods wouldn't be competing at The Masters just one day before the golfer was involved in a car crash on Friday, March 27. "I love Tiger, but he won't be there," the president said when asked about the prestigious golf tournament during an appearance on Fox News' The Five Thursday, March 26. "He'll be there, but he won't be playing in it," Trump, 79, mysteriously added.

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Source: mega Tiger Woods has won The Masters five times.

The POTUS' remarks came shortly before news broke that Woods — who has won the Masters five times — was involved in a terrifying rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Fla. According to Martin County Sheriff's Office, the high-speed collision took place near his home on Beach Road just after 2 p.m. ET. One alarming photo from the scene shared on X Friday showed the golf legend's black Land Rover lying on its side.

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Tiger Woods Was Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Source: mega The golf champion declined to take a urine test.

It's since been revealed that Woods was not hurt and has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference that the athlete agreed to take a breathalyzer but refused a to do a urine test. Woods faces misdemeanor charges and is currently being held at Martin County Jail. Trump told reporters in Miami on Friday that he feels "badly" for Woods before calling him a "very close friend of mine," as well as "an amazing man."

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This Isn't Tiger Woods' First Frightening Car Crash

Source: @tigerwoods/X Tiger Woods is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump.

The father-of-two — who is dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — notably suffered multiple leg injuries in a serious car crash in California in 2021. Prior to that, the golfer struck a fire hydrant and neighbor's tree with his vehicle in the middle of the night in 2009. His then-wife, Elin Nordegren, reportedly used a golf club to smash the car's window to help get him out. In another 2017 incident, Woods was cited for driving under the influence. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, in which the agreement included a $250 fine and attending DUI school.

'I Want to Play'

Source: mega The father-of-two recently made a professional comeback after tearing his Achilles.