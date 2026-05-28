Roseanne Barr Makes Lewd Comment at Top Democrat

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Roseanne Barr sparked heavy backlash on X after posting a vulgar, sexually suggestive comment about Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. The controversy began after the official Democrats X account posted a promotional social media graphic featuring an image of Talarico taking a bite of food, captioned with, "November, here we come."

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Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr made a sexual comment about James Talarico.

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Replying directly to the image, the former actress and MAGA mouthpiece posted from her verified account: "That's not the type of meat he puts in his mouth.” People were quick to criticize Barr, with one person writing, "Remember when Roseanne was funny? Yeah, me neither." "Roseanne Barr talking about what someone *puts in his mouth* is rich coming from a woman who’s spent the last decade swallowing every conspiracy theory and ounce of MAGA propaganda she can find," said another. "Maybe if the right spent less time obsessing over other people’s sexuality and more time fixing the mess they created, they wouldn’t be staring down another electoral disaster in November. The party screaming family values 24/7 somehow always circles back to creepy, juvenile s-- jokes. Every. Single. Time." The crude comment follows a string of political clashes tied to the high-stakes Texas Senate race.

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That’s not the type of meat he puts in his mouth. https://t.co/zjDVV1OOZC — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 28, 2026 Source: @therealroseanne The actress was blasted on X for her remark.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — who secured the Republican Senate nomination — publicly and falsely attacked Talarico by claiming he is a vegan who wants to restrict meat consumption. Talarico fired back, noting he is an eighth-generation Texan who has been eating barbecue his whole life. Barr, a Texas resident, is an active, vocal supporter of the MAGA movement and Paxton. Shortly before the post, she was seen celebrating at Paxton's Dallas victory party following his defeat of longtime incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Paxton faced a 2015 felony securities fraud indictment, which was ultimately dismissed in 2024 via a settlement. He was also impeached by the Texas House in 2023 on bribery and corruption charges, though he was acquitted by the state Senate. In April, prosecutors in his office offered a plea agreement to Adam Hoffman, a former Waco attorney originally charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. Under the agreement handled by Paxton's office, Hoffman pleaded guilty to two reduced misdemeanors (indecent assault and displaying harmful material to a minor) and received a 60-day jail sentence, rather than facing life in prison.

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Roseanne Barr Has Attacked Black Public Figures

Source: MEGA The image of James Talarico was a reference to Ken Paxton's allegations over his diet.

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Barr's explicit comment only added to her long history of controversial and volatile online behavior. The former comic has also posted a highly offensive tweet targeting Valerie Jarrett, a Black former senior advisor to President Barack Obama. She wrote Jarrett looked like the offspring of the "muslim brotherhood & Planet of the Apes." The post sparked immediate national outrage and led ABC Entertainment to abruptly cancel her top-rated Roseanne sitcom reboot within hours. Barr later infamously blamed the late-night post on "Ambien tweeting." Years before the Jarrett incident, Barr targeted another high-ranking Black female official: She posted a since-deleted tweet describing former National Security Advisor Susan Rice as a "big man with swinging ape balls," establishing a pattern of using ape imagery to dehumanize Black public figures.

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Inside Roseanne Barr's Controversies

Source: MEGA The TV star has dissed Black women such as Valerie Jarrett and Susan Rice.

Barr was one of the earliest high-profile celebrities to utilize Twitter, now known as X, to spread far-right conspiracy theories. She frequently retweeted and posted messages promoting the debunked "Pizzagate" and QAnon theories, which falsely claimed top Democrats were running a child exploitation ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria. Barr, who is Jewish, falsely claimed on Twitter that Chelsea Clinton was married to a nephew of billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, a Jewish Holocaust survivor whose name has become an antisemitic trope used frequently by far-right MAGA supporters.

Source: MEGA James Talarico didn't respond to the star's comment.