Sleepy Donald Trump Looks Exhausted and Grips Onto Handrail After Plane Ride to Palm Beach

President Donald Trump didn't seem to be himself when he was spotted getting off of Air Force One on November 7. The 79-year-old politician looked tired when he landed in Palm Beach, Fla., for a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago mansion amid the current government shutdown. According to footage, Trump slowly walked down his jet's steps and held onto the railing to keep from falling.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump headed off to Palm Beach on November 7 for a relaxing getaway.

Once he got on the ground, he raised his fist up for photographers. He then appeared to have stumbled and slumped as he waited for his limo to take him home. The entrepreneur seemed to tilt his head back in exhaustion as he let out a loud sigh. The government has currently been shut down for over 35 days — the longest so far in history. Before taking off on Friday, Trump posted on his Truth Social page: “The United States Senate should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown. If they can’t reach a Deal, the Republicans should terminate the Filibuster, IMMEDIATELY, and take care of our Great American Workers!”

Sleep Tight Trump — Don't Let the Oval Office Bed Bugs Bite

Source: MEGA The president participated in a press conference on Friday at the Oval Office.

The day before he left Washington, D.C., Trump was slammed for appearing to fall asleep during an Oval Office press conference. A clip from the event circulated on X Friday where Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz was talking to Trump and other government officials. The businessman looked like he was taking a nap while Dr. Oz, 65, spoke to the room. Social media users couldn't help but roll their eyes at the snafu and slammed Trump online.

This is Donald Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office yesterday. He called Biden “sleepy joe” but he is the one passing out in front of the entire country. Sleep Don. This man is not well.



Via Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/1PWf4rphpY — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 7, 2025 Source: Harry Sisson/X Democratic commentator Harry Sisson tweeted a critique of Trump on Friday.

Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote: "This is Donald Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office yesterday. He called [Former President Joe] Biden 'sleepy joe' but he is the one passing out in front of the entire country. Sleep Don. This man is not well." Political strategist Mike Nellis chimed in alongside footage of the moment: "Dr. Oz linking obesity to dementia while Trump’s slumped over at his desk is absolutely a choice..." Attorney Ron Filipkowski added: "He spent Biden’s entire presidency calling him ‘Sleepy Joe’. Still does. But this guy nods off in the middle of the day in meetings almost every day. Fell asleep in court all the time too. The users had referenced the countless times that Trump and his followers have called Biden, 82, "Sleepy Joe" due to his old age.

Source: MEGA People made fun of the politician for his sleepiness.