Donald Trump, 79, Cautiously Grips Handrail Upon Arrival in South Korea After Don Lemon Claims the President 'Has Lost It'
Oct. 29 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Donald Trump once again took extra care not to fall as he gripped the handrail of the stairs of Air Force One after arriving in South Korea on Wednesday, October 29.
The 79-year-old president proceeded with caution as he stared down at the steps, ensuring he avoided an accident that would be caught on camera.
Trump previously told Marines earlier this month that he can't "bop down the stairs" anymore.
This comes as rumors about Trump's health continue swirl, with Don Lemon claiming the real estate mogul "has lost it."
During an episode of his show on Tuesday, October 28, the former CNN journalist said, "You ever look at someone and see that they ain’t all there, right?”
He continued, "This man is over in Asia, in Japan, right now, stumbling and bumbling and mumbling...and bragging about some memory test like he just solved world peace."
Trump underwent a dementia screening at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, October 27, amid concerns about his cognitive ability. The president, however, told reporters that it was an "IQ" test and that it was "very hard" but he "aced" it.
He also noted that he "got an MRI," and bragged that the results were "perfect."
Lemon, 59, also pointed to the fact that the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "had to guide him around" like he was an uncle that got "a little too lit at the cookout."
In July, the White House revealed that POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after many noticed Trump's swollen ankles and bruised hands.
Addressing the media, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the vein disorder as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
The president's swollen ankles were on full display during a summit with Southeast Asian leaders on Sunday, October 26. As Trump sat down beside Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, his ankles appeared noticeably swollen through his socks.
Despite his claims that he's in good shape, concerns about Trump's ability to lead have been spreading like wildfire online during his second term.
Lemon also said on his show that he thinks Trump's inner circle are aware of how unfit he is to lead but are "using" him.
"Instead of pulling him aside, they keep putting him out there. That’s not loyalty. That’s using somebody," he declared.
The former news anchor added that the Republican party is "pretending that he's sharp" and "fit" because "they'd rather lie to the country than admit that it's over."
Trump is the oldest U.S. president to be sworn in.