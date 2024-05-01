'It's Getting to Him': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Calling Joe Biden 'Sleepy' Despite Dozing Off in Court Several Times
Former President Donald Trump is facing some criticism for calling President Joe Biden "sleepy" despite the presumptive GOP nominee nodding off several times during his New York hush money lawsuit.
The New York businessman turned GOP leader took to Truth Social early Wednesday morning to post: "Where's SLEEPY JOE? He's SLEEPING, that's where!!!"
One of the Trump campaign's major talking points throughout the campaign is Biden's decision to dial back his campaign stops and debate schedule, while also poking fun at the 81-year-old's age.
The social media post was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch in a post that read, "He hates the stories about him falling asleep in court more than anything else."
Several users on X took the opportunity to poke fun at the former president calling him a "hypocrite" and "a crying baby in need of a nap."
One user shared Filipkowski's post, writing, "It’s the fact that someone near 80 years old is participating in name-calling that I just can’t accept and won’t accept from someone who wants to be president."
Another person commented, "When projection becomes outright confession. A perfect example of trump blaming someone else for something HE’S doing! He does it ALL the time, about everything. When you hear his accusations about someone else it is an admission of his own actions."
A third user joked, "Imagine still using the term 'Sleepy Joe' when you nap like a little baby in court because you're old and pathetic."
Several eyewitnesses such as Maggie Haberman, Susanne Craig and Frank G. Runyeon have all claimed to see the GOP leader seemingly doze off during the jury selection process in April.
"Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself," Runyeon wrote on X. "Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open."
As OK! previously reported, Trump supporters have begun to theorize that the former president is "pretending" to sleep in court as a form of protest against the trial.
"He thinks it’s bulls---, it’s boring, it’s not worth his time. It’s a ruse," one source told a news outlet. "Everything he does is calculated. He’s never fallen asleep. It’s not a thing he does. He goes to several meetings a day."