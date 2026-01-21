Donald Trump Looks Exhausted as He Very Slowly Descends Airplane Stairs After Air Force One Delay: Watch
Jan. 21 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was visibly fatigued as he arrived in Davos, Switzerland, for the 2026 World Economic Forum.
The 79-year-old president was captured by cameras on the airstrip on Wednesday, January 21, descending Air Force One's stairs very slowly, seemingly to avoid taking a tumble.
Trump's arrival in Davos, a town in the Swiss Alps, was delayed after an electrical issue with AF-1 forced the aircraft to return to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night.
Donald Trump Didn't Get Much Sleep on His Flight
An outlet reported that the flight departed for the second time just after midnight, adding three hours to the journey.
The POTUS also held a lengthy White House press briefing on Tuesday after attending a college football game the night before. He supposedly didn't get home from the sports event until after 2 a.m.
Trump didn't appear to get much sleep while en route to Switzerland, either, as he was on a wild social media posting spree that saw him leak private messages, attack his political enemies and criticize U.S. allies.
The President Was Up All Night Posting on Social Media
Not only did he continue to rant about the importance of U.S. acquiring Greenland, but he shared a fake photo of himself, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio placing a U.S. flag on the island territory's soil.
The commander-in-chief also posted another edited image himself sitting in the Oval Office opposite European leaders alongside a map that showed Canada, Greenland and Venezuela under the U.S. flag.
Donald Trump Takes Shots at Canada
During a speech in Davos on Wednesday, Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that his country depends on the U.S. after Carney defended Greenland against Trump's threats to purchase the Arctic region.
“We’re building a Golden Dome that’s going to, just by its very nature, going to be defending Canada," he said. "Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also, but they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday, he wasn’t so grateful."
'Canada Lives Because of the United States'
"But they should be grateful to us, Canada," the president continued. "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, before you make your statements."
Carney said on Tuesday that Canada "strongly opposes" Trump's announcement to impose new tariffs on Denmark and other European allies until the U.S. secures Greenland.
French President Emmanuel Macron also described the threat as "unacceptable."