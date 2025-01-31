'This Is Not a Joke': Donald Trump Is Serious About Buying Greenland and the Panama Canal, Declares Marco Rubio

"This is not a joke. This is not about acquiring land for the purpose of acquiring land," the secretary of state told Megyn Kelly. "This is in our national interest, and it needs to be solved."

Rubio went on to downplay Trump’s previous refusal to rule out using the military to acquire the territory from Denmark by saying, "This is a businessman who’s involved in politics, not a politician involved in politics."

"He approaches these issues from a transactional, business point of view," he explained. "He is not going to begin what he views as a negotiation or a conversation by taking any leverage off the table. He wants to buy it, he wants to pay for it."