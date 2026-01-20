Politics Donald Trump Leaks Private Text Messages and Calls for Adversaries to Be Jailed Amid Insane Social Media Posting Spree Source: mega; @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social The president couldn't stop posting on Truth Social in the middle of the night. Allie Fasanella Jan. 20 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump went on a wild overnight posting spree that saw him leak private messages, attack his political enemies and criticize U.S. allies. While en route to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, January 20, the 79-year-old president shared text messages from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Mark Rutte, the latter of whom he apparently had a "very good" phone call with regarding his efforts to acquire Greenland. "As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!" he wrote on Truth Social shortly after midnight.

'I Do Not Understand What You Are Doing'

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Donald Trump leaked a message from French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, Trump's continuous threats to take over the autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark has been met with resistance from other world leaders, as well as the public. The aforementioned was evidenced in a follow-up post that displayed a text message from Macron, who called Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on European allies until the U.S. secures Greenland "unacceptable." "My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” the message read. "Let us try to build great things. i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins. let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel."

Donald Trump Posts Fake Photos

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Donald Trump also posted edited photos of himself and others.

A mere minute after posting Macron's message, the POTUS shared a fake photo of himself sitting in the Oval Office opposite European leaders alongside a map that showed Canada, Greenland and Venezuela under the U.S. flag. Two minutes later, he posted another edited image of himself, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio placing a U.S. flag on Greenland soil.

Donald Trump Calls for Political Adversaries to Be Locked Up

Source: mega Donald Trump called for Minnesota's Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar to be jailed.

After 30 minutes, he switched his focus to domestic matters in a rant about the "Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists," which former CNN host Don Lemon filmed. "These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act," he wrote. "They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing." "They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country," Trump continued, then demanding his Minnesota political adversaries be locked up, too. "The first to go should be [Tim] Walz, and Fake Sleazebag, Ilhan Omar, who is supposedly worth over $30 Million Dollars, even though she’s never had anything but a Government job. Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!"

Donald Trump Bashes the U.K.

Source: mega The president also randomly criticized the U.K. for it's decision to 'give away the Island of Diego Garcia.'

Just one minute later, he took aim at the U.K., another NATO ally, for its plan to "give away the Island of Diego Garcia," the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago, to Mauritius. "The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY," he ranted. "And is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING."

'I Am Committed to Finding a Way Forward on Greenland'

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Donald Trump shared another text message with NATO leader Mark Rutte.