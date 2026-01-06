Megyn Kelly Slams Her Old Network for Spreading 'Russian Propaganda' After Donald Trump's Abduction of Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to her former network. On Monday, January 5, the journalist used her SiriusXM show to call out Fox News for its coverage of Donald Trump’s abduction of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who ruled Venezuela for over a decade. Maduro was removed from power during a U.S. military operation over the weekend and brought to the United States to face narco-terrorism charges.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly criticized Fox News for biased coverage.

“I turned on Fox News yesterday, and I’m sorry, but it was like watching Russian propaganda,” she said, explaining that she felt the network’s reporting was one-sided and overly patriotic. “There was nothing skeptical. It was all rah-rah cheerleading.”

While Kelly made it clear she supports the current administration, she stressed that blind enthusiasm isn’t always the smartest move. “I love our military as much as anyone, and I believe in President Trump, but there are serious reasons to just exercise a note of caution before we just get on the rah-rah train,” she continued.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube The former Fox News anchor said the network was spreading 'Russian propaganda.'

The podcast host explained that her own past experience at the network shaped her reaction this time around. “I have done that enough times in my career as a Fox News anchor to have been embarrassed enough to know I’m going to stay on the yellow light for this,” Kelly said. “I’m not in the green-light territory. I’m not in the red-light territory either, but I am staying in the yellow-light territory for now.”

She also reflected on prior U.S. military interventions that were celebrated at first but later proved disastrous. “I have seen what happens when you cheerlead, unabashedly, U.S. intervention in foreign countries, thinking it’s for our good and for the national and international good, only to wind up with what we’ve called a quagmire in places like Iraq, not to mention Libya,” she said. “We’re not great at going into these foreign countries, decapitating them at the leadership level, and then saying either we’re going to steer the country to a better place or it’s going to steer itself. Either one. They just — nine times out of 10, they don’t work out well.”

Source: MEGA Nicolás Maduro claims he was 'kidnapped' from his home in Caracas.

For Kelly, the issue hits close to home. “What does it mean in terms of boots on the ground? Trump is saying, I’m actually fine with that in Venezuela. Well, whose boots? Because I have a 16-year-old boy, and I have a 12-year-old boy, and I have a 14-year-old girl. And a lot of my listeners have children too who are actually the ones who might have to fill the boots,” she shared.

“So I think I speak for a lot of moms and dads for that matter when I say I’m staying in yellow territory until we know more, and I will not be joining the Fox News cheerleading brigade this time. I’ve been burned too many times,” she concluded.

Source: MEGA The Venezuelan leader and and his wife pleaded not guilty in court on January 5.